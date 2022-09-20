New lease of life as former court rooms promote town's 'unique heritage'
- Credit: Mick Howes
Ambitious plans to create an arts and heritage hub in Lowestoft have taken a major step forward.
With parts of an old court building having stood empty for more than five years, a new bar, café and performance area has showcased displays, exhibitions, talks, live music and community events.
The Grit - Lowestoft Centre for the Arts and Heritage - is now open for bookings with its base in the old Court buildings on Old Nelson Street unveiling a completely different use.
Lowestoft Magistrates' Court was shut in September 2016 as part of widespread cutbacks that saw 86 courts close across the country.
But its future was secured in October 2018 when local businessmen Peter Colby purchased the site from Homes England, the government agency in charge of selling the property.
Some areas of the old Magistrates Courts building in Old Nelson Street were soon turned into offices and another area into a community dental services which opened in December 2020.
During the coronavirus crisis, part of the building was pressed into use as a vaccination centre, but the court rooms remained unused until February this year.
Now, after eight months of work, the building opened its doors to the public as a new arts and heritage centre.
Since opening three weeks ago, Mr Colby's son Piers Colby said “I have been involved in the Old Court Building since February.
"After dad’s company bought the building, I accompanied him when he was showing prospective users around the place.
"During these tours It soon struck me that the one part of the building which used to be a court room could be turned into a performance area."
With a vision of turning part of the old court into an arts centre, Piers Colby said: "We decided to name the centre ‘The Grit’ which was the nickname of the nearby Beach Village in the 1900s and to make it a hub for arts and art events, performances, cinema and community activities - all promoting the unique heritage of Lowestoft.
"Richard Toombs shared the vision and helped me to get the project started by putting in the bar and café in the former waiting room – which is now the bit that is open, but some things are in a state of evolution.
"The magistrate’s bench in the old court room has been transformed into a clear flat raised stage to make it into a performance area."
Mr Colby said that with the facility in use, some things are still half finished and "it's evolving".
He added: "We have already hired two rooms out for a craft fair, but our most noteworthy event to date was John Ward’s Buffalo Bill Wild West Show - a two-hour long performance which included music, narrative and a slideshow enjoyed by 112 people.
"It was really terrific.
"During Heritage Open Days we held three displays including a reconstructed ENIGMA machine, Concorde seat drawings and photographs from the Port of Lowestoft Research Society.
"We also had further talks in the performance area featuring Donny Cole giving his memories of the Lowestoft Fish Market.
"The principal idea is that every space in here has a main role but can also be turned into something else.
"So, the bar and café area can be a gig area but has also been used for a craft fair.
"The performance area has a seating capacity of 80 or 120 standing. This is also an area for gigs but can be used for talks or cinema.
"We have plans for Josh Freemantle to show the entries for the Lowestoft Film Festival here as we have a big screen that occupies the back wall – so it can be turned into a community cinema as well."
Small rooms off the café-bar area have also been let out, with further plans in the pipeline and three other units available for hire.
Another "untouched" court room could be turned into a library, meeting room or lecture area.
Mr Colby said: "We are an arts and heritage centre, and we want to combine heritage and arts to appeal to the local community and to visitors."