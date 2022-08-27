'Well-known' former B&B up for auction

The former Abbe House Hotel, in London Road South, Kirkley in Lowestoft is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former independent B&B that has been converted into a large family home is set to be auctioned off next month.

After decades of being a guesthouse the former Abbe House Hotel, in London Road South, Kirkley in Lowestoft is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on September 14.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia the five-bed semi-detached house is being sold with a guide price of £290,000 to £310,000 plus fees, on a freehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers states: "A substantial four-storey Victorian semi-detached house in a desirable area of the coastal resort of Lowestoft.

"This substantial property was formerly a well-known B&B and until recently been run by the owners as a business."

The popular Victorian guesthouse had been placed on the market as a B&B around a year ago but received no "reasonable" offers to take on the business.

The building stopped working as a guesthouse in April and a change of use application was approved by East Suffolk Council's northern planning committee on August 9.

A report to councillors ahead of the meeting said: "The property has been on the market with no interest in taking it on as a guesthouse, and it is not considered that the loss of 3/4 bedrooms of tourist accommodation would adversely impact upon the tourism offer within the town and the wider district."

The property description from the auctioneers added: "The commercial aspect was removed on August 9 after consideration by East Suffolk Council, so is now a residential property.

"Set within a highly sought after area, this five bedroom property is in excellent order throughout and offers generous rooms with high ceilings, typical for the era and spacious cellar.

"The front garden is well stocked and provides access to the front, while to the rear there is a courtyard garden accessed from the dining room.

"Ideal for those looking for a large family home, close to the Lowestoft beach."

An open viewing is being held on Friday, September 2, and to book an appointment call Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100.



















































