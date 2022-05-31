Green light for scheme to revive historic former Tuttles building

A landmark building that dates back to the late 1880s looks set to be revived after plans were given the go-ahead.

The green light has been given for a scheme to "restore a number of original features that have been lost over time" at part of the former Tuttles Department Store building in Lowestoft.

Two applications, including non-illuminated advertisement consent, were submitted to East Suffolk Council in December centring around "repairs and alterations" to one of Lowestoft's most prominent buildings.

Proposals "to remove the signs and replace" formed part of the scheme of works to refurbish the landmark Station Square building at 18 - 32 London Road North in Lowestoft.

Photograph from the 1970s showing the continuous Tuttles fascia that united the building. - Credit: Suffolk Record Office

The distinctive former department store - known locally as Tuttles Corner after the Tuttles Bon Marche store had its base there from the late 19th century until its closure in 1981 - was a popular destination for shoppers on the approach to Lowestoft town centre.

Today the area features the popular Joseph Conrad pub and shops.

Last October the council said that "concept designs" were being developed with the building owners to revive part of the former department store with a project for "the first and second floor windows to the central bay of the building".

With tandem applications submitted to the council by Purcell Architecture Ltd on behalf of Elizabeth Holdings Ltd, both schemes were approved "subject to conditions" under delegated powers last week.

As permission was sought "for a number of alterations to improve the historic visual appearance of the existing building," a report from a delegated officer at the council said: "The proposed works seek to restore a number of original features that have been lost over time, including the replacement of existing windows, where several on the first and second floor windows are partially or fully missing, and have subsequently been boarded up.

"Overall whilst the works are extensive, they will result in a significant improvement to the visual appearance of the building.

"The proposed alterations to the signage are considered to result in a scheme that is more in keeping with the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and historic building and shopfronts."

The Joseph Conrad pub building in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With both applications recommending that "planning permission be granted", a decision notice letter and consent for the display of advertising submitted to the agents from the council confirmed permission was granted.