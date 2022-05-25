'Characterful' cottage with expansive sea views on sale for £425k

The four-bed in Corton is on the market for £425,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

With sea views and period features, this seaside cottage on the market for £425,000 has been described as "full of character".

The semi-detached house in The Street in Corton has four bedrooms as well as an annex.

The home has views of the sea out of the back windows - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen has a range oven and exposed beams - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen of the property, which opens into the reception room, includes the original Victorian cast iron cooker and an exposed brick chimney breast.

The living room comes with a cast iron log burner and original wooden beams.

The dining room, study, utility room, and cloakroom can also be found on the ground floor.

The original Victorian cast iron cooker and exposed brick chimney breast in the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

The sitting room has exposed beams and a log burner - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, the master and one other, and a shower room.

Two bedrooms were connected to create the large master which has a dressing room and en suite.

The second floor has two further rooms that could be used as bedrooms.

Bedrooms two and three have been connected to make a large master suite - Credit: Minors & Brady

One of the bathrooms on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

Next to the house is the annex with a living room, shower room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

The garden to the back of the property is mainly lawn with a patio area for outdoor furniture.

The annex's front room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden has lawn and a patio area - Credit: Minors & Brady

The east-facing garden also has a shed and a bark-based area.

The house is located in Corton, two-and-a-half miles north of Lowestoft.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Corton

Guide price: £425,000

Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk