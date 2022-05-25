News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'Characterful' cottage with expansive sea views on sale for £425k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:19 PM May 25, 2022
xxx_01_THESTREET_CORTON_MAY22

The four-bed in Corton is on the market for £425,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

With sea views and period features, this seaside cottage on the market for £425,000 has been described as "full of character".

The semi-detached house in The Street in Corton has four bedrooms as well as an annex. 

xxx_02_THESTREET_CORTON_MAY22

The home has views of the sea out of the back windows - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_THESTREET_CORTON_MAY22

The kitchen has a range oven and exposed beams - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen of the property, which opens into the reception room, includes the original Victorian cast iron cooker and an exposed brick chimney breast.

The living room comes with a cast iron log burner and original wooden beams.

The dining room, study, utility room, and cloakroom can also be found on the ground floor. 

xxx_04_THESTREET_CORTON_MAY22

The original Victorian cast iron cooker and exposed brick chimney breast in the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_THESTREET_CORTON_MAY22

The sitting room has exposed beams and a log burner - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, the master and one other, and a shower room.

Two bedrooms were connected to create the large master which has a dressing room and en suite.

The second floor has two further rooms that could be used as bedrooms.

xxx_06_THESTREET_CORTON_MAY22

Bedrooms two and three have been connected to make a large master suite - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_07_THESTREET_CORTON_MAY22

One of the bathrooms on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

Next to the house is the annex with a living room, shower room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

The garden to the back of the property is mainly lawn with a patio area for outdoor furniture.

xxx_09_THESTREET_CORTON_MAY22

The annex's front room - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_11_THESTREET_CORTON_MAY22

The garden has lawn and a patio area - Credit: Minors & Brady

The east-facing garden also has a shed and a bark-based area.

The house is located in Corton, two-and-a-half miles north of Lowestoft.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Corton

Guide price: £425,000

Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

