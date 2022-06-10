Holiday home on Suffolk coast named one of best places with sea view in UK

This holiday house in Corton near Lowestoft offers fantastic views from its decking out over the sea - Credit: Host Unusual

A holiday house near Lowestoft has been named one of the best places to stay with a coastal view in the country by a national newspaper.

Corton Beach Retreat was chosen for a The Sunday Times guide of 10 great houses on the beach in the UK.

The title praised the property's sea views, which overlook the shingly beach as well as its proximity to the Broads National Park.

The property has a modern kitchen and a smart TV - Credit: Host Unusual

Located at the top of the Corton cliffs, the house is of modern construction and the front is entirely lined with bi-fold glass doors.

The bi-fold glass doors roll away, leaving a wide view of the sea - Credit: Host Unusual

These roll away leaving a wide opening that leads out onto a large area of decking, described as perfect for afternoon cocktails, upon which one can relax in an optional hot tub.

Each of the bedrooms, located on opposite sides of the house, comes equipped with a ensuite bathroom - Credit: Host Unusual

The property is described as being "perfect for couples" and comes equipped with two bedrooms, each with an en-suite located at opposite ends of the property. On top of this, it comes furnished with a smart TV, and a well-equipped kitchen.

Prices to stay at Corton Beach Retreat start at £1,545 a week.