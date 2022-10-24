News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Lifestyle > Property

Family home with impressive treehouse in garden is up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:07 PM October 24, 2022
The home has a treehouse with a bridge which overlooks a large pond

The home has a treehouse with a bridge which overlooks a large pond - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A much-loved family home with an impressive treehouse overlooking a large pond is going up for auction. 

This spacious four-bed Victorian property in Birds Lane, Lowestoft, has been a family home for many years and is now going on the market with a guide price of £250,000.

This spacious Victorian end terraced property is well maintained and has been a family home for many years

This spacious Victorian end terraced property is well maintained and has been a family home for many years - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is ideal for a growing family and for those looking for some character

The property is ideal for a growing family and for those looking for some character - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The home - listed with Auction house East Anglia - includes a "generous" sitting room and an open plan kitchen with a sunroom overlooking the garden. 

On the first floor there is the master bedroom with en suite, three further bedrooms, a bathroom and stairs to the attic room.

On the second floor there is a converted loft for added storage.

The property is ideal for a growing family and for those looking for some character

The property is ideal for a growing family and for those looking for some character - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The sun room leads to a large garden

The sun room leads to a large garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The garden includes a pond, a tree house and bridge along with mature shrubs and trees.

A single garage is also located beyond the gates at the side of the property.

The home has a treehouse with a bridge which overlooks a large pond

The home has a treehouse with a bridge which overlooks a large pond - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

There is an oversize single garage at the side of the property

There is an single garage at the side of the property - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Most Read

  1. 1 New drone footage shows £126.75m third crossing 'take shape'
  2. 2 Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being injured in suspected fall
  3. 3 Easy does it! Giant bridge span put in place for third crossing project
  1. 4 Scaffolding company donates platform to help students
  2. 5 Popular exhibition to return at new venue after Covid cancellations
  3. 6 POLL RESULT: Suffolk chooses who it wants as PM
  4. 7 Setback in bid to build new home in 'large garden'
  5. 8 Show of strength as rural officers target 'barbaric' crime
  6. 9 'Remorseless parasite' child rapist fails in bid to appeal conviction
  7. 10 Front door smashed down by jewellery thieves

On Auction House East Anglia's website, it states: "The property is ideal for a growing family and for those looking for some character."

This property is in a cul-de-sac close to the town centre.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat Patsy Knight

Live

Major search for swimmer launched after 'unattended pile of clothing' found

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The first section of the Gull Wing bridge arrived in Lowestoft in March

Suffolk County Council

Huge 380 tonne section of Gull Wing bridge to be moved into place

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Free school meal evouchers and gift cards can be used by families over Easter at a range of supermar

'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Barnards Meadow Sport Centre in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft Town FC

Key facility to be brought 'back to life' as Suffolk FA take over tenancy

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon