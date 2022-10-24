Family home with impressive treehouse in garden is up for auction

The home has a treehouse with a bridge which overlooks a large pond - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A much-loved family home with an impressive treehouse overlooking a large pond is going up for auction.

This spacious four-bed Victorian property in Birds Lane, Lowestoft, has been a family home for many years and is now going on the market with a guide price of £250,000.

The home - listed with Auction house East Anglia - includes a "generous" sitting room and an open plan kitchen with a sunroom overlooking the garden.

On the first floor there is the master bedroom with en suite, three further bedrooms, a bathroom and stairs to the attic room.

On the second floor there is a converted loft for added storage.

The garden includes a pond, a tree house and bridge along with mature shrubs and trees.

A single garage is also located beyond the gates at the side of the property.

On Auction House East Anglia's website, it states: "The property is ideal for a growing family and for those looking for some character."

This property is in a cul-de-sac close to the town centre.