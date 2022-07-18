A beginner’s guide to rodent proofing your home

Promotion

A comprehensive to-do list of the simple steps you can take to keep mice and rats away from your property.

“Pest control treatment is essential to help you get rid of an infestation, but did you know there’s more you can do to ensure the problem doesn’t re-occur, or even better, never happens in the first place?” asks Daniel Neves, from Inoculand Pest Control Services.

“Few may have heard of rodent proofing before, but it is considered the most effective long-term solution against mice and rats,” he explains.

Daniel defines rodent proofing as ‘sealing all gaps and entry points that these small creatures may use to enter your house.’

“It’s a proactive approach to pest control, and one that I would seriously recommend all families consider taking to help keep them and their property safe,” he adds.

Below Daniel reveals where in your home these secret entryways could be, and how you can close them all.

1. Repair cracks in your floorboards and walls

Rodents don’t need enormous gaps to gain entry – they can squeeze themselves through surprisingly small spaces.

“Any gaps in the floor around pipes, broken floorboards or peeling plaster on the walls could provide the doorway they need,” Daniel discloses. “Therefore, it’s vital to find the hole and fix it as soon as possible.”

Pull out large appliances from the wall to help you spot any damages, and pay close attention to areas of drywall that wires run through. Inoculand can also install mesh to help you cover air brick vents, so mice can’t use them as an entrance.

“Don’t worry if you’re not sure what to look for. As part of our proofing service, our expert technicians will conduct a thorough search of your home, combing through all the nooks and crannies to identify any weak areas,” Daniel says. “They’ll then apply the most effective repair method to secure it.”

2. Seal drains and fix leaky pipes

“Sewers are one of the most common places to find rats, and as they connect to almost every household toilet, it’s not surprising that our drains provide rodents with simple routes into the house,” Daniel explains.

Mice and rats can chew through pipes and electrics, which can cause floods, leaks, and power cuts.

“We can fill in gaps around pipework, repair leaking tubes and install one-way drain valves to prevent this from happening,” Daniel notes.

3. Stay on top of your rubbish waste

Mess attracts rats and mice, which is why it’s crucial to regularly empty your bins.

Rodents are attracted by food such as dry grains, rice, pasta and corn. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“It’s always best to throw rubbish bags into a secure container. Invest in a good kitchen bin and contact your local council to learn your waste collections days and ensure you have a wheelie bin,” Daniel advises.

Inoculand pest control can rodent proof your bins and bin shed.

“This is a useful service for those living in flats that have a large disposal unit for the entire block,” he adds.

4. Keep your garden tidy

Trimming your hedges, cutting back overgrown plant borders and mowing the lawn will give rodents less to places to hide and help dispel mice and rats from your property.

“You should also check your outbuildings and decking for signs of damage and cover up any holes,” Daniel insists. “We can help you fill in gaps between your shed and fence or beneath them, reducing the number of ways for them to get in.”

5. Clear out your loft and garage

“We frequently discover nests in garage and attic spaces, as they hold a lot of disused items and are rarely visited by members of the house,” Daniel admits. “This provides rodents with the perfect hiding spot, which is why it’s best to have an annual clearing out of any storage areas in your home.

Rats and mice most commonly enter properties through small gaps in the floor and walls or via sewer systems. - Credit: Inoculand Pest Control

“This way they have fewer places to stow away, reducing the risk of an infestation occurring and spreading.”

6. Empty your kitchen cupboards monthly

“Rodents enjoy nothing more than snacking on grains and dry foods, which is why you’re likely to spot them in your kitchen,” Daniel says. “To avoid this, regularly empty your cupboards of any out-of-date food, sweep up crumbs, and purchase storage containers to hold your pasta, rice and cereal.”

Mice and rats usually hide in disused and cluttered areas of the home such as under stair cupboards or attics. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Watch out for signs of a rodent infestation

Check behind furniture for small droppings. Inspect your computer and TV wires for gnaw marks and search skirting boards for slight scratches. All could be signs of a rat or mouse problem.

“It’s essential to make sure rodents aren’t in the house before proofing begins, which is why we’d always advise carrying out pest removal treatment first, just to be sure,” Daniel tells us. “If not, you risk blocking gaps that will then trap them in the house, resulting in them nesting and multiplying.”

Once treatment has been carried out, you can then book Inoculand’s rodent proofing service any time within the next six months.

“Our proofing service comes with a one-year guarantee and will give you peace of mind, knowing you can fully relax and enjoy your home,” Daniel shares.

Inoculand has provided pest control services to homes throughout the UK for over 10 years. They can recommend the most effective methods to not just remove pests, but to ensure they’re an issue you’ll never need to face.

To find out more about Inoculand’s rodent proofing service, visit inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.

Call 0203 405 5000 or email info@inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.