Pub reveals revamp vision as plans go in

A new bar area could be unveiled as part of improvements at a popular pub, provided plans get the go-ahead.

A scheme was lodged with East Suffolk Council last week to improve facilities at The Factory Arms Public House in Lowestoft.

The plans, which are currently awaiting decision, centre around demolishing the building's toilets and part first floor accommodation for staff, along with installation of an improved public bar area and toilets and "first floor managers/owners improved family accommodation".

The scheme lodged by agents Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd, on behalf of Mr and Mrs P McArdle, is currently awaiting decision with the council.

With The Factory Arms situated on the corner of both Cathcart Street and Raglan Street in Lowestoft, the main frontage and entrance to the pub is off Raglan Street.

A design and access statement described the public bar as "small and fragmented" and said Covid restrictions had shown it to have a "poor layout".

It adds: "Hence the proposals offer the opening up of the public bar through to improved space/area to the rear, and more considered and appropriate toilet accommodation to the rear of that area.

"This will enable this Public House the benefit of a sustainable future for The Factory Arms PH, with much improved public facility, at what is a community asset."

The scheme is due to be decided in the coming weeks.