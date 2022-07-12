'Great opportunity' - Land within business park set for auction

Land within Reydon Business Park is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An area of land within a business park is set to be auctioned off later this month.

People have the chance to own the land off Fountain Way at Reydon Business Park as a "great opportunity" is offered for sale at auction.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on July 27, with a guide price of £70,000 to £100,000 plus fees.

Land within Reydon Business Park is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Described as "land within Reydon Business Park with planning consent for commercial development" to the east of Reydon, near Southwold, the property description from the auctioneers states "Land within Reydon Business Park, to the east of Reydon, measuring approximately 0.18 acres and with planning consent for the development of two commercial units (B1 and B8 uses)."

Land within Reydon Business Park is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It adds: "The units will sit within a single building which extends about 2,300sq ft (220sq m) and will benefit from an office mezzanine across both units.

"Great opportunity for both commercial and domestic applications, and there is no VAT election on the purchase."