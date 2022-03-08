Buyers across the world interested in Kirkley home worth over £1.1 million
- Credit: Hardimans
Buyers from across the globe have expressed interest in a five bedroom detached house which has come on the market for offers over £1,100,000 in Kirkley, Lowestoft.
Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the Victorian home is marketed by Hardimans and is located on The Avenue in Kirkley, Lowestoft.
It combines the old and the new with a modern rear extension and is the most expensive property on the road and in the Kirkley area.
Coming on the market late last week, according to the director of Hardimans in Lowestoft Rory Robertson, the property has already received interest from buyers across the globe, including from countries such as Germany, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong.
"The property itself and the price is unique for the area, so we've had a huge amount of interest in a small space of time," Mr Robertson said.
"The defining features are the modern rear extension, separate annexe at the back of the property and the quality of the fittings which has received a huge amount of investment from the current owner.
"It is a beautiful home for someone looking to make a move to a coastal and rural area."
Mr Robertson said that house prices in the Lowestoft and wider Suffolk area are rising by as much as 20pc year on year, with buyers from urban areas looking to move to coastal towns like Lowestoft.
He said: "Particularly following on from the pandemic, there is an urge for people to live in towns like Lowestoft and also work from home.
"Many people are looking for that lifestyle change, wanting to move away from the busy urban areas.
"Lowestoft has a lot to offer, great countryside and an outstanding beach as well."
The rise in the cost of living is expected to have an impact on the housing market but Mr Robertson is confident the market will not suffer in the long-term.
"The rise in living costs will have an impact on the housing market with buyers needing lots of disposable income to buy," he said.
"The expected shortage of property on the market is expected to bolster it in the long-term though as a counter balance."
People can view the property on the Hardimans website here.