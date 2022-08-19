'Iconic' Lowestoft building with 20 flats on sale for £2.1m

A Lowestoft apartment building is currently on the market for £2.1m - Credit: Howards

An "iconic" Lowestoft building just a stone's throw from the beach is currently on the market for £2.1m.

This "amazing" investment opportunity in London Road South offers 20 flats and a one-bedroom detached bungalow to the rear.

It includes 10 one-bed flats, three two-bed and seven studios.

The property is being listed with Howards estate agents, who say demand for the units is at a "premium" due to Lowestoft being the leading area in the UK for renewable energy and a constant stream of "professional tenants".

There is also the opportunity for a potential buyer to remodel the building to provide more accommodation.

The building is located about 100 metres from the beach which is also home to the town's annual First Light Festival.

Close by is also Oulton Broad and market towns of Southwold and Beccles.

PROPERTY FACTS

London Road South, Lowestoft

Guide price: £2,100,000

Howards Estate Agents, 01502 569416



