Edwardian seaside home with 'bold interior design' for sale in Lowestoft
- Credit: Frank Estate Agency
This Edwardian seaside home in Lowestoft, with five bedrooms and bold decor, is on the market for £500,000.
The estate agent called Seafield "an eclectic home with bold interior design" with "space and versatility". The owners spent years decorating each room while trying to keep its historic fearures.
The ground floor opens to the front hall with the sitting room, with a bay window and the original door, and family room, with French doors to the garden, to the right.
At the rear of the property are the dining room and the colourful open-plan kitchen, connected by an arch. There is also a toilet and a utility room on the ground floor.
The first floor contains three of the five bedrooms, one with an en suite, as well as a study, the "spa-like" family bathroom and a toilet.
The top floor contains the final two bedrooms and a snug with those on the front having views of the coastline.
The walled garden wraps around the home with established beds and borders. There is also a detached garage at the end of the drive for off-road parking.
The property, on Corton Road, is less than a mile from the beach.
PROPERTY FACTS
Corton Road, Lowestoft
Guide price: £500,000
Frank Estate Agency, 01502 800451, www.frankestateagency.co.uk