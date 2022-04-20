Edwardian seaside home with 'bold interior design' for sale in Lowestoft

Seafield, an Edwardian semi-detached, is a five-bed with 'bold interior design' - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

This Edwardian seaside home in Lowestoft, with five bedrooms and bold decor, is on the market for £500,000.

The estate agent called Seafield "an eclectic home with bold interior design" with "space and versatility". The owners spent years decorating each room while trying to keep its historic fearures.

The five-bed on Corton Road is on the market for £500k - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The sitting room on the front of the property, with a box bay window and a fireplace - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The ground floor opens to the front hall with the sitting room, with a bay window and the original door, and family room, with French doors to the garden, to the right.

At the rear of the property are the dining room and the colourful open-plan kitchen, connected by an arch. There is also a toilet and a utility room on the ground floor.

The family room has French doors to the garden - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The dining room is connected to the kitchen with a unique arch and has a fireplace - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The first floor contains three of the five bedrooms, one with an en suite, as well as a study, the "spa-like" family bathroom and a toilet.

The top floor contains the final two bedrooms and a snug with those on the front having views of the coastline.

The kitchen has exposed brick walls and deep blue units - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

Bedroom one on the front of the house, with a box bay window - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The walled garden wraps around the home with established beds and borders. There is also a detached garage at the end of the drive for off-road parking.

The property, on Corton Road, is less than a mile from the beach.

One of the three bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The family bathroom on the second floor has a free-standing bath - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

PROPERTY FACTS

Corton Road, Lowestoft

One of the bedrooms on the second floor, which has sea views - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The garden is mainly shingled with established beds and borders - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

Guide price: £500,000

Frank Estate Agency, 01502 800451, www.frankestateagency.co.uk