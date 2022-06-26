Four-bed with fruit trees and sea view on sale for £400k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
This four-bed family home with sea views and fruit trees is on the market in Lowestoft for £400,000.
Estate agents Minors & Brady described the property as "characterful" with "homely features and complimentary design".
The lounge has a feature fireplace and a bay window seat overlooking the garden. The attached dining room has a bay window and French doors to the garden.
The kitchen is "high quality and beautifully designed" with a range cooker and walk-in larder.
The ground floor also has a study, a toilet and a bedroom with doors to the garden.
Upstairs are the rest of the bedrooms, each with space for a double bed, and the family bathroom with a panelled bath.
The enclosed and not overlooked garden is split-level with established pear, apple and cherry trees.
The bottom of the garden has a shed and a summer house. There is lots of greenery which provides privacy.
The house is minutes from Ness Point in Lowestoft, the most easterly destination in the UK.
The Suffolk seaside town of Lowestoft is 27 miles from Norwich, the nearest city.
PROPERTY FACTS
Crown Score, Lowestoft
Guide price: £400,000
Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk