Four-bed with fruit trees and sea view on sale for £400k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM June 26, 2022
xxx_01_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

This four-bed home in Lowestoft is on the market for £400,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

This four-bed family home with sea views and fruit trees is on the market in Lowestoft for £400,000.

Estate agents Minors & Brady described the property as "characterful" with "homely features and complimentary design".

xxx_02_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

The lounge has a bay window seat and a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

The lounge leads into the dining room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The lounge has a feature fireplace and a bay window seat overlooking the garden. The attached dining room has a bay window and French doors to the garden.

The kitchen is "high quality and beautifully designed" with a range cooker and walk-in larder.

xxx_04_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

The dining room has a bay window and French doors to the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

The kitchen has room a range cooker and a walk-in larder - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor also has a study, a toilet and a bedroom with doors to the garden.

Upstairs are the rest of the bedrooms, each with space for a double bed, and the family bathroom with a panelled bath.

xxx_06_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

The bedroom on the ground floor has garden access - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_07_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

One of the bedrooms upstairs with a sea view - Credit: Minors & Brady

The enclosed and not overlooked garden is split-level with established pear, apple and cherry trees. 

The bottom of the garden has a shed and a summer house. There is lots of greenery which provides privacy.

xxx_08_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

The shared bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_09_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

One of the bedrooms is currently a child's room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The house is minutes from Ness Point in Lowestoft, the most easterly destination in the UK.

The Suffolk seaside town of Lowestoft is 27 miles from Norwich, the nearest city.

xxx_10_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

The garden is not overlooked and has multiple fruit trees - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_11_crownscore_lowestoft_jun22

The lower level of the garden has a shed and a summer house - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Crown Score, Lowestoft

Guide price: £400,000

Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Lowestoft News

