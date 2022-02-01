Commercial property with 'residential potential' hits the market
A commercial property on Lowestoft's high street, with the upstairs having the potential to be residential, has hit the market.
The former Jessops shop at 44 London Road North, which is arranged over three floors, has the potential for commercial premises downstairs and flats upstairs and is up for a guide price of £175,000 plus fees.
Jenny Austen, from Auction House, said: "We've already had a fair bit of interest, so the property will hopefully sell.
"We are looking to attract commercial buyers for the downstairs area and the premises has the potential to have flats and housing at the top if this is eventually granted by planners.
"The high street is definitely evolving and these changes have been spurred on by the pandemic.
"There is an increasing need for split properties, where one level is commercial and the other is housing."
If people want to view the property they are advised to call the Auction House on 01603 505 100.
Or people can contact Jenny Austen directly on 07932 311423.