Chance of a bargain as home goes under the hammer for £60,000

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:45 PM May 18, 2022
A home in Lowestoft in need of some TLC will go up for sale at auction in June

A home in Raglan Street, Lowestoft in need of some TLC will go up for sale at auction in June - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A "larger than average" terraced house in the seaside town of Lowestoft will go under the hammer next month.

The two-bed home in Raglan Street is in need of updating but could make for an ideal home or an investment opportunity, according to auctioneers.

It will be on offer at auction on June 15 with a guide price of £60,000 to £80,000.

The living room at a Lowestoft home up for auction in June

The living room at a Lowestoft home up for auction in June - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The previous owner has owned the property for 20 years and until recently it had been rented for 10 years by the same tenant.

The vendors said it is in need of some attention but could be fixed up and modernised to become an attractive property in close proximity to the beach.

One of the two bedrooms in the Raglan Street property, Lowestoft

One of the two bedrooms in the Raglan Street property, Lowestoft - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The home has two double bedrooms, a lounge/diner, a kitchen and a generous sized bathroom.

Outside there is a small walled garden at the front and a larger space at the rear.

The Lowestoft home as a generous sized bathroom

The Lowestoft home as a generous sized bathroom - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The back garden has become overgrown and is in need of some attention.

The house is only a 20 minute walk from Ness Point, the most easterly place in England.

One of the rooms at this Raglan Street property has vibrantly-painted walls

One of the rooms at this Raglan Street property has vibrantly-painted walls - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Property Facts

209 Raglan Street, Lowestoft.

Guide Price: £60,000 - £80,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505 100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

