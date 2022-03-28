Contemporary six-bed terrace house minutes from the sea for sale for £350k

This 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft is on the market for £350,000. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

This six-bedroom, end-of-terrace house just a short walk from Lowestoft's south beach is on the market for £350k.

Paul Hubbard, the selling agent, described the property as "beautifully presented throughout" and the "perfect family home".

To the front of the property, a cast iron gate and pathway leads through the enclosed shingle front garden to the main entrance of the property.

The entryway of the home which leads to the rooms of the ground floor. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

An entrance hall leads to the rooms on the property's ground floor including a sitting room, a modern kitchen and breakfast room, and a dining room.

The sitting room of the home, which has a bay window and a laminate flooring. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The kitchen and breakfast room of the Lowestoft home. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The ground floor also houses a shower room and a utility room with an integrated dishwasher and space for a washing machine.

The downstairs shower room. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Accessed through the dining room, the property also has a conservatory which is tiled with vinyl flooring and gets plenty of sunlight.

The dining room of the home, which has sliding doors into the property's conservatory. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The conservatory at the rear of the property which gets plenty of sunlight. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Spread across the first and second floors, five of the six bedrooms fit double beds.

One of the first floor bedroom which overlooks the property's garden. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

A bedroom of the end terrace home, with a bay window. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

One of the top floor bedrooms of the Lowestoft home. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The last bedroom is being used as an office.

One of the bedrooms currently being used as an office. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

A family bathroom is also on the first floor and has a free standing roll top bath and a rainfall shower.

The family bathroom with a free standing roll top bath. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The home's garden is split into two sections, a patio and a pebbled area.

Timber gates at the rear of the garden allow the pebbled area to be used as an off-road parking space.

The garden of the property consists of a patio and a pebbled area. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

PROPERTY FACTS

London Road South, Lowestoft

Guide Price: Offers in excess of £350,000

Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com