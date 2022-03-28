Contemporary six-bed terrace house minutes from the sea for sale for £350k
- Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents
This six-bedroom, end-of-terrace house just a short walk from Lowestoft's south beach is on the market for £350k.
Paul Hubbard, the selling agent, described the property as "beautifully presented throughout" and the "perfect family home".
To the front of the property, a cast iron gate and pathway leads through the enclosed shingle front garden to the main entrance of the property.
An entrance hall leads to the rooms on the property's ground floor including a sitting room, a modern kitchen and breakfast room, and a dining room.
The ground floor also houses a shower room and a utility room with an integrated dishwasher and space for a washing machine.
Accessed through the dining room, the property also has a conservatory which is tiled with vinyl flooring and gets plenty of sunlight.
Spread across the first and second floors, five of the six bedrooms fit double beds.
The last bedroom is being used as an office.
A family bathroom is also on the first floor and has a free standing roll top bath and a rainfall shower.
The home's garden is split into two sections, a patio and a pebbled area.
Timber gates at the rear of the garden allow the pebbled area to be used as an off-road parking space.
PROPERTY FACTS
London Road South, Lowestoft
Guide Price: Offers in excess of £350,000
Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com