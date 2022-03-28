News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Contemporary six-bed terrace house minutes from the sea for sale for £350k

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:56 AM March 28, 2022
The exterior of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

This 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft is on the market for £350,000. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

This six-bedroom, end-of-terrace house just a short walk from Lowestoft's south beach is on the market for £350k.

Paul Hubbard, the selling agent, described the property as "beautifully presented throughout" and the "perfect family home".

To the front of the property, a cast iron gate and pathway leads through the enclosed shingle front garden to the main entrance of the property.

The entrance hall of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

The entryway of the home which leads to the rooms of the ground floor. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

An entrance hall leads to the rooms on the property's ground floor including a sitting room, a modern kitchen and breakfast room, and a dining room.

The sitting room of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

The sitting room of the home, which has a bay window and a laminate flooring. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The kitchen and the breakfast room of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

The kitchen and breakfast room of the Lowestoft home. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The ground floor also houses a shower room and a utility room with an integrated dishwasher and space for a washing machine.

The shower room of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

The downstairs shower room. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Accessed through the dining room, the property also has a conservatory which is tiled with vinyl flooring and gets plenty of sunlight.

The dining room of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

The dining room of the home, which has sliding doors into the property's conservatory. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The conservatory of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

The conservatory at the rear of the property which gets plenty of sunlight. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Spread across the first and second floors, five of the six bedrooms fit double beds.

A first floor bedroom of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

One of the first floor bedroom which overlooks the property's garden. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

A bedroom with a bay window of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

A bedroom of the end terrace home, with a bay window. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

A bedroom of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

One of the top floor bedrooms of the Lowestoft home. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The last bedroom is being used as an office.

A bedroom of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

One of the bedrooms currently being used as an office. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

A family bathroom is also on the first floor and has a free standing roll top bath and a rainfall shower.

The family bathroom of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

The family bathroom with a free standing roll top bath. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The home's garden is split into two sections, a patio and a pebbled area.

Timber gates at the rear of the garden allow the pebbled area to be used as an off-road parking space.

The garden of the 6-bedroom end terrace house in London Road South, Lowestoft

The garden of the property consists of a patio and a pebbled area. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

PROPERTY FACTS

London Road South, Lowestoft

Guide Price: Offers in excess of £350,000

Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com

Lowestoft News

