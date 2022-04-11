News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
See inside this two-bed period terrace selling in Oulton Broad for £200k

Published: 6:38 PM April 11, 2022
The property is on a street of terraces and is lined with trees - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

This two-bed home that is wider and taller than the average terrace is on the market in Lowestoft for £200,000.

The property is in a row of period homes on a tree-lined street. The front garden is landscaped with slate and has a brick wall.

The sitting room, on the front of the property, has vaulted ceilings - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The dining room is between the sitting room and the kitchen and has an original fireplace - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

Inside it has tall, wide and bright rooms, with vaulted ceilings and large windows.

The house opens into the sitting room. The front room leads into the dining room, which has an original fireplace and a previously external window to the kitchen.

The kitchen is a newer addition to the property and has a skylight - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The utility room at the back of the house is also a cloakroom and a toilet - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

At the rear of the property is the kitchen, which is a newer addition to the property and has a skylight.

There is also a small toilet and utility room on the ground floor.

The master bedroom on the front of the house has built-in wardrobes - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The first floor is comprised of two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and the main bathroom.

The bedroom on the front of the house is larger at 14ft by 12ft.

The second bedroom is currently being used as a study - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The back garden is laid to lawn with a path leading to the garage - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The garden is lawned with a small pathway to the back where there is a garage and driveway for off-road parking.

The property is in Oulton Broad, just more than two miles from Lowestoft, a Suffolk seaside town.

PROPERTY FACTS

Sycamore Avenue, Oulton Broad

Guide Price: £200,000

Frank Estate Agency, 01502 800451, www.frankestateagency.co.uk

