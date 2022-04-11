See inside this two-bed period terrace selling in Oulton Broad for £200k
- Credit: Frank Estate Agency
This two-bed home that is wider and taller than the average terrace is on the market in Lowestoft for £200,000.
The property is in a row of period homes on a tree-lined street. The front garden is landscaped with slate and has a brick wall.
Inside it has tall, wide and bright rooms, with vaulted ceilings and large windows.
The house opens into the sitting room. The front room leads into the dining room, which has an original fireplace and a previously external window to the kitchen.
At the rear of the property is the kitchen, which is a newer addition to the property and has a skylight.
There is also a small toilet and utility room on the ground floor.
The first floor is comprised of two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and the main bathroom.
The bedroom on the front of the house is larger at 14ft by 12ft.
The garden is lawned with a small pathway to the back where there is a garage and driveway for off-road parking.
The property is in Oulton Broad, just more than two miles from Lowestoft, a Suffolk seaside town.
PROPERTY FACTS
Sycamore Avenue, Oulton Broad
Guide Price: £200,000
Frank Estate Agency, 01502 800451, www.frankestateagency.co.uk