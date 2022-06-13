'Executive family home' with games room and landscaped gardens for sale
- Credit: Paul Hubbard
This five-bed home in Oulton Broad is on the market for £650,000.
Paul Hubbard Estate Agents described the property as an "executive family home" with a "modernised interior".
The house opens to the front hall. To the right is the games room with a bar and the kitchen and breakfast room with an island and integrated appliances.
To the left is the lounge with a feature fireplace, the dining room and the sun room which has large windows and French doors to the garden.
The ground floor also has a small bedroom, a toilet and two storage cupboards.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with an en suite, as well as the family bathroom.
The garden is landscaped with some artificial lawn and plant beds. There is a patio area and a timber veranda.
The house is in Oulton Broad, a village a couple of miles outside Lowestoft and 25 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Elm Tree Road West, Oulton Broad
Guide price: £650,000
Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com