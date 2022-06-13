'Executive family home' with games room and landscaped gardens for sale

The five-bed family home in Oulton Broad is on the market for £650,000 - Credit: Paul Hubbard

This five-bed home in Oulton Broad is on the market for £650,000.

Paul Hubbard Estate Agents described the property as an "executive family home" with a "modernised interior".

The house has a large paved area to the front for parking - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The games room has a built-in bar and space for a games table - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The house opens to the front hall. To the right is the games room with a bar and the kitchen and breakfast room with an island and integrated appliances.

To the left is the lounge with a feature fireplace, the dining room and the sun room which has large windows and French doors to the garden.

The kitchen and breakfast room has an island - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The lounge is on the front of the house and has a bay window - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The ground floor also has a small bedroom, a toilet and two storage cupboards.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with an en suite, as well as the family bathroom.

The dining room has double doors to the sun room - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The sun room is currently being used as a study - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The garden is landscaped with some artificial lawn and plant beds. There is a patio area and a timber veranda.

The house is in Oulton Broad, a village a couple of miles outside Lowestoft and 25 miles from Norwich.

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Paul Hubbard

PROPERTY FACTS

Elm Tree Road West, Oulton Broad

The garden has an area of patio with a hot tub available for purchase - Credit: Paul Hubbard

Part of the garden is artificial lawn - Credit: Paul Hubbard

Guide price: £650,000

Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com