Lowestoft Journal > Lifestyle > Property

'Executive family home' with games room and landscaped gardens for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 AM June 13, 2022
xxx_11_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

The five-bed family home in Oulton Broad is on the market for £650,000 - Credit: Paul Hubbard

This five-bed home in Oulton Broad is on the market for £650,000.

Paul Hubbard Estate Agents described the property as an "executive family home" with a "modernised interior".

xxx_10_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

The house has a large paved area to the front for parking - Credit: Paul Hubbard

xxx_09_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

The games room has a built-in bar and space for a games table - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The house opens to the front hall. To the right is the games room with a bar and the kitchen and breakfast room with an island and integrated appliances.

To the left is the lounge with a feature fireplace, the dining room and the sun room which has large windows and French doors to the garden.

xxx_08_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

The kitchen and breakfast room has an island - Credit: Paul Hubbard

xxx_07_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

The lounge is on the front of the house and has a bay window - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The ground floor also has a small bedroom, a toilet and two storage cupboards.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with an en suite, as well as the family bathroom.

xxx_06_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

The dining room has double doors to the sun room - Credit: Paul Hubbard

xxx_05_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

The sun room is currently being used as a study - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The garden is landscaped with some artificial lawn and plant beds. There is a patio area and a timber veranda.

The house is in Oulton Broad, a village a couple of miles outside Lowestoft and 25 miles from Norwich. 

xxx_04_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Paul Hubbard

xxx_03_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Paul Hubbard

PROPERTY FACTS

Elm Tree Road West, Oulton Broad

xxx_02_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

The garden has an area of patio with a hot tub available for purchase - Credit: Paul Hubbard

xxx_01_elmtreeroadwest_oultonbroad_jun22

Part of the garden is artificial lawn - Credit: Paul Hubbard

Guide price: £650,000

Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com

