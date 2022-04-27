Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

The four-bedroom home in Oulton Broad is on the market for £1.1m - Credit: Fine & Country

A family home near Lowestoft with an indoor swimming pool and a bespoke treehouse is on the market for £1.1m.

The four-bedroom property in Hall Lane in Oulton Broad is surrounded by hedges with electric security gates at the front.

The main house contains the sitting room and the dining room, both of which have bay windows and are connected by sliding doors.

The kitchen-breakfast room, the study, multiple storage rooms, a utility room and a toilet are also found on the ground floor.

Some more unique features on the ground floor are the indoor swimming pool with a shower and sauna, the music room and the garden room with a vaulted ceiling.

There are four bedrooms, with views of the garden and surrounding fields, and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The principal bedroom also has a dressing room and an en suite.

The garden is spacious with some patio near the house that contains the outdoor kitchen with a barbeque and pizza oven.

There is also a path through the irrigated lawn, a shed, a vegetable garden, and a cabana for outdoor seating.

One of the mature trees has a large hand-built children's treehouse that has a slide to the ground.

The garage is almost 50ft long and 15ft wide, with room for four cars, storage, a workshop or a gym.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hall Lane, Oulton

Guide Price: £1,100,000

Fine and Country, 01502 533383, www.fineandcountry.com