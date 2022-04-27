News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:50 PM April 27, 2022
xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

The four-bedroom home in Oulton Broad is on the market for £1.1m - Credit: Fine & Country

A family home near Lowestoft with an indoor swimming pool and a bespoke treehouse is on the market for £1.1m.

The four-bedroom property in Hall Lane in Oulton Broad is surrounded by hedges with electric security gates at the front.

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

The living room, with a large bay window and a fireplace - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

The dining room has sliding doors to the living room and a bay window - Credit: Fine & Country

The main house contains the sitting room and the dining room, both of which have bay windows and are connected by sliding doors.

The kitchen-breakfast room, the study, multiple storage rooms, a utility room and a toilet are also found on the ground floor. 

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

The kitchen has an Aga and leads to the garden room - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

The garden room has vaulted ceilings and French doors to the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

Some more unique features on the ground floor are the indoor swimming pool with a shower and sauna, the music room and the garden room with a vaulted ceiling.

There are four bedrooms, with views of the garden and surrounding fields, and a family bathroom on the first floor.

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

The indoor swimming pool is connected to a shower room and sauna - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Fine & Country

The principal bedroom also has a dressing room and an en suite.

The garden is spacious with some patio near the house that contains the outdoor kitchen with a barbeque and pizza oven.

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

The en suite bathroom to the principal bedroom - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Fine & Country

There is also a path through the irrigated lawn, a shed, a vegetable garden, and a cabana for outdoor seating.

One of the mature trees has a large hand-built children's treehouse that has a slide to the ground. 

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

The garden with an outdoor kitchen and a vegetable patch - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

The treehouse in the garden is large and has a slide to the ground - Credit: Fine & Country

The garage is almost 50ft long and 15ft wide, with room for four cars, storage, a workshop or a gym.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hall Lane, Oulton

Guide Price: £1,100,000

Fine and Country, 01502 533383, www.fineandcountry.com

