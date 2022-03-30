News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
See inside this six-bedroom home with sea views on the market for £700k

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:46 AM March 30, 2022
Lowestoft home for sale

This six-bedroom home in Kirkley, Lowestoft, is on the market for £700,000 - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

This six-bedroom home in Kirkley with sea views is on the market for £700,000.

The semi-detached property in Kirkley Cliff Road has period features throughout with spacious rooms.

Lowestoft home for sale

A sea view from the Kirkley Cliff Road home - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

A porch leads to the entrance hall which has original tile flooring. 

The dining room has solid oak flooring, a timber bay window and multi-fuel burner.

Lowestoft home for sale

The dining room - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The sitting room has a feature fireplace with tiled surrounds and the reception room has French doors that open to the rear garden.

A central island with breakfast bar can be found in the kitchen space, which has solid wood surfaces and hand-built cupboards.

Lowestoft home for sale Kirkley Cliff Road

The kitchen and breakfast bar in the Kirkley Cliff Road property in Kirkley, Lowestoft - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

There are two bathrooms, one on the first floor and the other the second, as well as a downstairs water closet and utility room.

The house has a total of six bedrooms with a number of them boasting sea views.

Lowestoft home for sale

One of the six bedrooms in this Lowestoft property - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Outside there is a landscaped garden complete with a water fountain and timber summerhouse.

There is off-road parking for multiple vehicles and a garage which is accessible from the front of the property.

Lowestoft home for sale

One of the two bathrooms in the home in Kirkley, Lowestoft - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

PROPERTY FACTS

Kirkley Cliff Road, Kirkley, Lowestoft

Guide Price: £700,000

Paul Hubbard Estate Agents, 01507 640047, www.paulhubbardonline.com

Six-bed home for sale in Kirkley , Lowestoft

The rear garden includes a summerhouse and water feature - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents


Suffolk

