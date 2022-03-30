See inside this six-bedroom home with sea views on the market for £700k
- Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents
This six-bedroom home in Kirkley with sea views is on the market for £700,000.
The semi-detached property in Kirkley Cliff Road has period features throughout with spacious rooms.
A porch leads to the entrance hall which has original tile flooring.
The dining room has solid oak flooring, a timber bay window and multi-fuel burner.
The sitting room has a feature fireplace with tiled surrounds and the reception room has French doors that open to the rear garden.
A central island with breakfast bar can be found in the kitchen space, which has solid wood surfaces and hand-built cupboards.
There are two bathrooms, one on the first floor and the other the second, as well as a downstairs water closet and utility room.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash
- 2 Woman left with whiplash as sinkhole opens up under van
- 3 CCTV appeal to find man after Lowestoft robbery
- 4 Woman claims alleged sexual abuse took place almost weekly
- 5 A12 reopens after crash involving multiple vehicles
- 6 Pub reveals revamp vision as plans go in
- 7 Africa Alive announces 'devastating' loss of beloved cheetah cub
- 8 Lowestoft man denies rape and sexual assault of girls in 1990s
- 9 'I've never seen anything like it' - hundreds of starfish wash up on beach
- 10 Contemporary six-bed terrace house minutes from the sea for sale for £350k
The house has a total of six bedrooms with a number of them boasting sea views.
Outside there is a landscaped garden complete with a water fountain and timber summerhouse.
There is off-road parking for multiple vehicles and a garage which is accessible from the front of the property.
PROPERTY FACTS
Kirkley Cliff Road, Kirkley, Lowestoft
Guide Price: £700,000
Paul Hubbard Estate Agents, 01507 640047, www.paulhubbardonline.com