Small commercial property unit in prime location on the market
- Credit: Auction House
A small commercial property unit has come on the market in a prime location on Lowestoft high street.
The tenant at the current store on 109A London North Road will be staying but the search is on for a new owner for a guide price of £75,000.
The current tenant is paying £8,000 per annum for the remainder of a five year lease which commenced November 25, 2019.
The current freehold investment produces £8,000 pa.
Ryan Baxter, from Auction House, said: "So far, we've had a few serious interested parties come forward.
"It is a well looked after premises, with the current tenant staying it offers a good return on investment for any prospective owner.
"The benefits of the commercial property are that it is in a prime high street location."
If people want to view the property they are advised to call the Auction House on 01603 505 100.