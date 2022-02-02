News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Lifestyle > Property

Small commercial property unit in prime location on the market

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:17 PM February 2, 2022
commercial property lowestoft high street

The small commercial property unit is on the market in a prime location in Lowestoft high street. - Credit: Auction House

A small commercial property unit has come on the market in a prime location on Lowestoft high street.

The tenant at the current store on 109A London North Road will be staying but the search is on for a new owner for a guide price of £75,000.

The current tenant is paying £8,000 per annum for the remainder of a five year lease which commenced November 25, 2019.

lowestoft high street

The small commercial unit is located in a prime location. - Credit: Auction House

The current freehold investment produces £8,000 pa.

Ryan Baxter, from Auction House, said: "So far, we've had a few serious interested parties come forward.

"It is a well looked after premises, with the current tenant staying it offers a good return on investment for any prospective owner.

"The benefits of the commercial property are that it is in a prime high street location."

Most Read

  1. 1 Warning after mystery person allegedly steals part of Banksy work
  2. 2 Bid for 65 homes in village set for approval despite concerns
  3. 3 'Giving back to the community' - New sports bar proves to be a hit
  1. 4 Cyclist and driver of Ford Focus crash near busy Lowestoft roundabout
  2. 5 Missing 31-year-old man from Lowestoft found
  3. 6 Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country
  4. 7 Jurassic Woods? 'Dinosaur' found by runner near Lowestoft
  5. 8 Tory MP Peter Aldous calls for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign
  6. 9 Historic Victorian footbridge set for 'extensive' refurbishment works
  7. 10 Missing 13-year-old girl from Oulton found safe

If people want to view the property they are advised to call the Auction House on 01603 505 100.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Time please! Sue and Terry Willgoss The Carlton public house Lowestoft

'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes was originally built as a sister park to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Reilly

Thug who 'climbed in window and threatened man for over an hour' is jailed

Jane Hunt

person
Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for thr

Serial beggar jailed for 12 weeks after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon