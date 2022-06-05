'Sleek and stylish' three-bed for sale near Lowestoft for £240k

The lounge has a feature fireplace and access to the conservatory - Credit: Minors & Brady

This well-lit family home in the "up and coming town" of Lowestoft is on the market for £240,000.

Estate agent Minors and Brady described the three-bed end-of-terrace as "beautifully presented and finished to a high standard".

This three-bed end-of-terrace is on the market for £240,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen was called "sleek and stylish" - Credit: Minors & Brady

The house opens to the "sleek and stylish" kitchen with matching units, integrated appliances and LED downlighting.

Behind the kitchen is the conservatory with views of the garden and French doors leading outside.

The conservatory has wide French doors opening into the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

The home is in Lowestoft, a Suffolk seaside town - Credit: Minors & Brady

Also on the ground floor is the study, the shower room and the living room which has a feature fireplace and access to the conservatory.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, all carpeted, and a family bathroom with a panelled bath.

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden is well-kept with areas of grass and gravel with room for furniture. There is a path to the rear gate to the off-road parking.

The property is in Lowestoft, a Suffolk seaside town, about 25 miles from Norwich, the closest city.

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a walk-in wardrobe - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden has grass and gravel as well as some space for outdoor furniture - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Northwood Close, Lowestoft

Guide price: £240,000

Minors and Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk