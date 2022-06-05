'Sleek and stylish' three-bed for sale near Lowestoft for £240k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
This well-lit family home in the "up and coming town" of Lowestoft is on the market for £240,000.
Estate agent Minors and Brady described the three-bed end-of-terrace as "beautifully presented and finished to a high standard".
The house opens to the "sleek and stylish" kitchen with matching units, integrated appliances and LED downlighting.
Behind the kitchen is the conservatory with views of the garden and French doors leading outside.
Also on the ground floor is the study, the shower room and the living room which has a feature fireplace and access to the conservatory.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms, all carpeted, and a family bathroom with a panelled bath.
The garden is well-kept with areas of grass and gravel with room for furniture. There is a path to the rear gate to the off-road parking.
The property is in Lowestoft, a Suffolk seaside town, about 25 miles from Norwich, the closest city.
PROPERTY FACTS
Northwood Close, Lowestoft
Guide price: £240,000
Minors and Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk