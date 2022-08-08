Three-bed flat on Lowestoft beach with sea views on sale for £400k

The three-bed flat on Lowestoft seafront is on the market - Credit: Durrants

This three-bed flat sat on Lowestoft beach with views of the sea is on the market for £400,000.

The ground-floor flat, which has been recently redecorated, is in a four-storey Victorian-style building.

To the back of the flat is the sitting room, which has a feature fireplace and a bay window that looks towards the sea.

Connected to the lounge is the kitchen and breakfast room. There is also a bedroom which could also be used as a dining room.

To the front of the flat is the largest bedroom and the family bathroom. There is also a utility room with stairs to the basement.

The basement contains the third bedroom and another bathroom.

There is a communal garden which leads to the beach as well as off-road parking and a garage available through separate negotiation.

The property is on the seafront, just over a mile from the centre of Lowestoft and 26 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft

Guide price: £400,000

Durrants, 01502 712122, www.durrants.com