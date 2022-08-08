News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Lifestyle > Property

Three-bed flat on Lowestoft beach with sea views on sale for £400k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:47 PM August 8, 2022
xxx_09_kirkleycliffroad_lowestoft_aug22

The three-bed flat on Lowestoft seafront is on the market - Credit: Durrants

This three-bed flat sat on Lowestoft beach with views of the sea is on the market for £400,000.

The ground-floor flat, which has been recently redecorated, is in a four-storey Victorian-style building.

xxx_08_kirkleycliffroad_lowestoft_aug22

The front hall - Credit: Durrants

xxx_07_kirkleycliffroad_lowestoft_aug22

The sitting room has a feature fireplace and overlooks the seafront - Credit: Durrants

To the back of the flat is the sitting room, which has a feature fireplace and a bay window that looks towards the sea.

Connected to the lounge is the kitchen and breakfast room. There is also a bedroom which could also be used as a dining room.

xxx_06_kirkleycliffroad_lowestoft_aug22

The kitchen is between the sitting room and the hall - Credit: Durrants

xxx_05_kirkleycliffroad_lowestoft_aug22

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a dining room - Credit: Durrants

To the front of the flat is the largest bedroom and the family bathroom. There is also a utility room with stairs to the basement.

The basement contains the third bedroom and another bathroom.

xxx_04_kirkleycliffroad_lowestoft_aug22

One of the bedrooms on the ground floor - Credit: Durrants

xxx_03_kirkleycliffroad_lowestoft_aug22

The shower room in the basement - Credit: Durrants

There is a communal garden which leads to the beach as well as off-road parking and a garage available through separate negotiation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park
  2. 2 Adder warning in coastal areas as snakes come out to bask
  3. 3 One of the world's largest container ships anchors off coast
  1. 4 Jailed this week: Paedophile and teen who blinded man
  2. 5 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
  3. 6 A146 near Beccles closed by police after crash
  4. 7 Is this Suffolk's most stylish beach hut?
  5. 8 Three-bed flat on Lowestoft beach with sea views on sale for £400k
  6. 9 Bank holiday beer festival to take place at seafront pavilion
  7. 10 Three men arrested after 'unofficial Supermarket Sweep' in town centre

The property is on the seafront, just over a mile from the centre of Lowestoft and 26 miles from Norwich.

xxx_02_kirkleycliffroad_lowestoft_aug22

The basement bedroom - Credit: Durrants

xxx_01_kirkleycliffroad_lowestoft_aug22

The flat overlooks the beach in Lowestoft - Credit: Durrants

PROPERTY FACTS

Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft

Guide price: £400,000

Durrants, 01502 712122, www.durrants.com

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The owner of a snake found on the loose in Lowestoft is still yet to come forward 24 hours after it was found

Suffolk Live News

Mystery continues as owner of 'massive' snake yet to come forward

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A snake believed to be a "two metre long python" was spotted slithering on the loose in Lowestoft by police

Suffolk Live News

'Massive' snake found on the loose in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fun for all as Adventure Island Playpark in Lowestoft has reopened.

Ahoy me hearties! All smiles as popular playpark reopens

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A snake believed to be a "two metre long python" was spotted slithering on the loose in Lowestoft by police

Escaped snake 'under house arrest' after being reunited with owner

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon