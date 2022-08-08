Three-bed flat on Lowestoft beach with sea views on sale for £400k
- Credit: Durrants
This three-bed flat sat on Lowestoft beach with views of the sea is on the market for £400,000.
The ground-floor flat, which has been recently redecorated, is in a four-storey Victorian-style building.
To the back of the flat is the sitting room, which has a feature fireplace and a bay window that looks towards the sea.
Connected to the lounge is the kitchen and breakfast room. There is also a bedroom which could also be used as a dining room.
To the front of the flat is the largest bedroom and the family bathroom. There is also a utility room with stairs to the basement.
The basement contains the third bedroom and another bathroom.
There is a communal garden which leads to the beach as well as off-road parking and a garage available through separate negotiation.
The property is on the seafront, just over a mile from the centre of Lowestoft and 26 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft
Guide price: £400,000
Durrants, 01502 712122, www.durrants.com