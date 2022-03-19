Holiday home with panoramic sea views on sale for £40k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A two-bed mobile home in Pakefield is on the market with Minors & Brady for £40,000.
The home is on the front row of the holiday park with uninhibited panoramic views of the sea with direct access to the sandy beach.
The park has an annual pitch charge of £3,600 and generally closes between mid-January and early March. The owner must also have an additional permanent postal address.
The mobile home is entered via the kitchen which is an open-plan space through to the living room.
The living room has a gas fireplace and triple-aspect windows with views of the North Sea.
From the kitchen, you can access the two bedrooms as well as the en suite and a shower room. Both bedrooms have built-in storage.
There is an allocated parking space to the side of the property.
The site has an outdoor swimming pool, an on-site restaurant and family bar, a children's play park, an entertainment venue and other facilities. It is also pet friendly.
Located in Pakefield, the home is about three miles south of Lowestoft.
PROPERTY FACTS
Arbor Lane, Pakefield
Guide Price: £40,000
Minors and Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk