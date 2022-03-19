Holiday home with panoramic sea views on sale for £40k

The two-bed holiday home is in Pakefield Holiday Park near Lowestoft. - Credit: Minors & Brady

A two-bed mobile home in Pakefield is on the market with Minors & Brady for £40,000.

The home is on the front row of the holiday park with uninhibited panoramic views of the sea with direct access to the sandy beach.

The living room has triple-aspect views of the North Sea. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is connected to the living room and has an oven, fridge and built-in microwave. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The park has an annual pitch charge of £3,600 and generally closes between mid-January and early March. The owner must also have an additional permanent postal address.

The mobile home is entered via the kitchen which is an open-plan space through to the living room.

The living room has a gas fireplace and triple-aspect windows with views of the North Sea.

The master bedroom has storage cupboards and an en suite. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The en suite WC for the master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

From the kitchen, you can access the two bedrooms as well as the en suite and a shower room. Both bedrooms have built-in storage.

There is an allocated parking space to the side of the property.

The second bedroom has space for two single beds or one double. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The shower room is shared by both bedrooms. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The site has an outdoor swimming pool, an on-site restaurant and family bar, a children's play park, an entertainment venue and other facilities. It is also pet friendly.

Located in Pakefield, the home is about three miles south of Lowestoft.

There is space beside the mobile home for parking. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The two-bed is at the front of Pakefield Holiday Park, with views of the sea and access to the beach. - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Arbor Lane, Pakefield

Guide Price: £40,000

Minors and Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk