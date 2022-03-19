News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Holiday home with panoramic sea views on sale for £40k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 AM March 19, 2022
PROP - Arbor Lane, Pakefield

The two-bed holiday home is in Pakefield Holiday Park near Lowestoft. - Credit: Minors & Brady

A two-bed mobile home in Pakefield is on the market with Minors & Brady for £40,000.

The home is on the front row of the holiday park with uninhibited panoramic views of the sea with direct access to the sandy beach.

PROP - Arbor Lane, Pakefield

The living room has triple-aspect views of the North Sea. - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROP - Arbor Lane, Pakefield

The kitchen is connected to the living room and has an oven, fridge and built-in microwave. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The park has an annual pitch charge of £3,600 and generally closes between mid-January and early March. The owner must also have an additional permanent postal address.

The mobile home is entered via the kitchen which is an open-plan space through to the living room.

The living room has a gas fireplace and triple-aspect windows with views of the North Sea.

PROP - Arbor Lane, Pakefield

The master bedroom has storage cupboards and an en suite. - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROP - Arbor Lane, Pakefield

The en suite WC for the master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

From the kitchen, you can access the two bedrooms as well as the en suite and a shower room. Both bedrooms have built-in storage.

There is an allocated parking space to the side of the property.

PROP - Arbor Lane, Pakefield

The second bedroom has space for two single beds or one double. - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROP - Arbor Lane, Pakefield

The shower room is shared by both bedrooms. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The site has an outdoor swimming pool, an on-site restaurant and family bar, a children's play park, an entertainment venue and other facilities. It is also pet friendly.

Located in Pakefield, the home is about three miles south of Lowestoft.

PROP - Arbor Lane, Pakefield

There is space beside the mobile home for parking. - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROP - Arbor Lane, Pakefield

The two-bed is at the front of Pakefield Holiday Park, with views of the sea and access to the beach. - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Arbor Lane, Pakefield

Guide Price: £40,000

Minors and Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

