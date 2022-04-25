News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Two bedroom terraced house which 'requires modernisation' up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:13 PM April 25, 2022
house norwich road lowestoft

The house is located on Norwich Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A two bedroom terraced house for someone looking to take on a bit of a DIY project is up for auction in Lowestoft.

The vacant property, located on Norwich Road in Lowestoft, is up for auction after the tenant moved out and is being auctioned on behalf of a local charity.

bedrooms

One of the bedrooms. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

According to Bryan Baxter, auctioneer director at Auction House East Anglia - the property could make a first home or return to the rental market.

It is up for auction in the £60,000 to £80,000 range but Mr Baxter hinted that offers may exceed the upper limit.

kitchen

The kitchen. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property has two reception rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms, a dressing room and bathroom on the first floor.

The property is located a short walk from the town centre, railway station and sea front.

living room

The living room. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Viewings are still taking place up until the auction date on May 4.

People can call Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100 to arrange a viewing.

property

The property is located in a central area of the town. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

property

The property is a good opportunity for a first time buyer. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

bathroom

The bathroom. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

property

The property has two reception rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms, a dressing room and bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

auction

It will be up for auction on May 4. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

garden

The garden. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

