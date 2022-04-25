Two bedroom terraced house which 'requires modernisation' up for auction

The house is located on Norwich Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A two bedroom terraced house for someone looking to take on a bit of a DIY project is up for auction in Lowestoft.

The vacant property, located on Norwich Road in Lowestoft, is up for auction after the tenant moved out and is being auctioned on behalf of a local charity.

According to Bryan Baxter, auctioneer director at Auction House East Anglia - the property could make a first home or return to the rental market.

It is up for auction in the £60,000 to £80,000 range but Mr Baxter hinted that offers may exceed the upper limit.

The property has two reception rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms, a dressing room and bathroom on the first floor.

The property is located a short walk from the town centre, railway station and sea front.

Viewings are still taking place up until the auction date on May 4.

People can call Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100 to arrange a viewing.

