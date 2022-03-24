News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'High profile' empty town centre shop fails to sell at auction

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:28 PM March 24, 2022
The vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre.

The vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre. - Credit: Steel and Co

A former buy and sell store at the heart of a town centre failed to sell at an auction.

The vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre had been marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It was due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on Wednesday, March 23 with a guide price of £175,000, plus fees.

Inside the vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre.

Inside the vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre. - Credit: Google Images

With 45 London Road North in Lowestoft offered in association with Steel and Co, the property description from the auctioneers for the "high street retail property" says: "A substantial town centre freehold property with extensive accommodation over four floors.

"This high profile and impressive shop is at the heart of Lowestoft town centre, next to Lloyds Bank and other major high street retailers.

"The property which extends to approximately 220 sq m - 2,300 sq ft - has three upper floors which could offer storage or potential for conversion into multiple residential units subject to planning.

"There is parking space at the rear."

However, the high street retail property was "unsold" at the auction.

Mark Boggis
