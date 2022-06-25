7 famous faces with Lowestoft links

Former Ipswich Town and England legend Terry Butcher is among the famous faces from Lowestoft - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

From an Olympian to an England international, Lowestoft has links to a number of celebrities and well-known people.

Here's seven famous faces with connections to the town.

Olympic Boxer Anthony Ogogo with his Bronze medal on Ness Point,Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant © 2012

1. Anthony Ogogo - Boxer

Lowestoft-born boxer Anthony Ogogo rose to prominence after winning a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

In recognition of his achievement, an unofficial bronze postbox appeared in the town's Rectory Road, but was later repainted red.

Ogogo has since retired from boxing and is now a wrestler for All Elite Wrestling where he goes by the name of the Guv'nor.





Justin Hawkins fronts the Darkness at a gig at the UEA.. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

2. Justin Hawkins - Singer

The Darkness frontman, Justin Hawkins, has a great affinity for Lowestoft and even revealed that he might like to retire to the town one day.

His band, which were formed in Lowestoft in the early 2000s, are well-known for singles such as 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love', 'Growing on Me and 'Get Your Hands off My Woman'.

In November 2021, the band released its seventh studio album, 'Motorhead'.





Leanne Mitchell who won BBC tv show The Voice. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Picture: Nick Butcher

3. Leanne Mitchell - Singer

Lowestoft singer Leanne Mitchell won the first series of The Voice UK in 2012 after competing for music legend Tom Jones' team.

Following her success on the programme, Mitchell released her debut solo single 'Run to You' under the Decca label.

She is now a singing coach and offers private singing lessons from beginners to working professionals of all ages.

Former England captain Terry Butcher, pictured in 2014 Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2014

4. Terry Butcher - Footballer

Despite being born in Singapore, Ipswich Town and England legend Terry Butcher spent the majority of his childhood in Lowestoft.

Butcher was part of the Ipswich Town team that won the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson in 1981 and was also in defence when Diego Maradona scored his iconic goal for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Following a subsequent managerial career where he took charge of several teams, including the likes of Coventry, Motherwell and Inverness, Butcher is now the president of Lowestoft Town Football Club.

The Seagull Rep in a performance of Rat in the Skull.Pictures is John Hales with Reece Ritchie - Credit: Archant

5. Reece Ritchie - Actor

Lowestoft-born actor, Reece Ritchie, has starred in a number of hit films over the years but is perhaps best known for his role in 2014's Hercules.

Ritchie played the storyteller Iolaus, as WWE star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson played the titular role.

The actor has also appeared in 10,000BC, The Lovely Bones as well as Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, among other credits.

Lowestoft-born Rob Houchen performing as Marius in the 30th Anniversary production of Les Misérables. - Credit: PA

6. Rob Houchen - Actor

Actor and singer Rob Houchen is known for portraying Marius in both the London production and 30th anniversary concert of Les Misérables.

The Lowestoft-born star has also performed in Eugenuis, The Light in the Piazza and City of Angels on stage.

He performed at the town's Seagull Theatre in December 2021 and said he loves returning to the town whenever possible.

File photo dated 25/09/15 of Michael Foreman who has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to literature in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Issue date: Wednesday June 1, 2022. - Credit: PA

7. Michael Foreman - Illustrator

The award-winning illustrator was born and grew up in Pakefield.

He was awarded an OBE in the 2022 Birthday Honours for services to literature.

Foreman is considered one of the best-known creators of children's books, perhaps best known for his work on Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.