7 TV stars coming to Lowestoft in 2022

Lowestoft is no stranger to celebrities.

The Darkness, Olympian Anthony Ogogo and England legend Terry Butcher all call the Suffolk town home.

From country singers to TV show winners, here are seven famous faces visiting Lowestoft this year.

1. Jimmy Buckley

Where: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: Sunday, March 27

Price: £25

Country singer Jimmy Buckley is one of Ireland's most-loved performers.

In the summer of 2019 alongside his daughter the singer launched Jimmy and Claudia Buckley's Country Corner on Spotlight TV.

Buckley's show covers a variety of material, country big ballads and tribute medleys to great country singers Hank Williams and Charlie Pride.

2. Al Murray

Al Murray is set to perform in Lowestoft in March. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

Where: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: Wednesday, March 30

Price: £28.50

Al Murray is a renowned name on the British comedy circuit.

Otherwise known as The Pub Landlord, the 53-year-old performs the role in Time Gentlemen Please.

Murray will perform his Gig For Victory performance in Lowestoft on March 30.

3. Psychic Sally

Where: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: Thursday, September 8

Price: £26

Renowned psychic Sally Morgan is one of the UK's best known mediums.

Having impressed audiences for more than a decade, Morgan has appeared on a number of programmes such as Sally Morgan: Star Psychic, The Psychic Life of Sally Morgan and Psychic Sally: On the Road as well as her series Psychic Sally's Big Fat Operation.

She will perform in Lowestoft on September 8.

4. Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice with Strictly Come Dancing partner Rose Ayling-Ellis. - Credit: PA

Where: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: Friday, April 29

Price: £31, £33, £64 (meet and greet)

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is set to perform his This Is Me show across the UK this year.

The dancer will take to the stage alongside his cast of professional dancers and perform to songs which have inspired his career.

The 31-year-old Italian won last year's Strictly competition alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the first deaf contestant on the programme.

5. Lost Voice Guy

Where: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: Wednesday, April 20

Price: £17

Lost Voice Guy (Lee Ridley) found fame on Britain's Got Talent after he won the 12th series in 2018.

The 41-year-old is unable to speak after developing a neurological form of cerebral palsy.

The comedian's self-deprecating humour is a hit with audiences and his tour Cerebral LOLsy is coming to Lowestoft on April 20.

6. Joel Dommett

Joel Dommett is just one of several famous faces visiting Lowestoft this year. - Credit: PA

Where: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: Thursday, April 14

Price: £21

Joel Dommett has become one of the UK's most recognisable faces over the past few years.

His stock has risen since appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, and he has hosted hit shows such as The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer and The Love Trap.

Having been forced to postpone his Unapologetic (If that's ok) tour in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, Dommett will perform in Lowestoft in April.

7. Siobhan Phillips

Where: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: Thursday, November 17

Price: £17.50

Having appeared as a finalist on the 13th series of Britain's Got Talent in 2019, Siobhan Phillips is set to delight audiences with her signature comedy songs.

Phillips will cover subjects such as becoming a first-time mum at 40, tantrum throwing toddlers and the frustration of mother and daughter relationships.

She will perform her Live and Unhinged show on November 17.