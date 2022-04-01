Volunteers sought for popular coastal theatre

The atmospheric Auditorium at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft. The Lowestoft Players who own the Theatre are seeking box office, bar and front of house volunteers. - Credit: Stephen Wilson

Volunteers are being sought to help at a popular theatre.

People aged 18 and over are being sought to help at The Players Theatre in Lowestoft - which is owned by The Lowestoft Players.

With volunteers sought for the busy box office, bar and to assist with front of house duties, the theatre on Battery Green Road is a registered charity run entirely by volunteers.

No previous experience is necessary for any of the three roles as full training will be given.

Sally Jermyn, Front of House volunteer, said: “Volunteering at the Players Theatre is really good fun.

"The Theatre has such a wonderful atmosphere and it’s great to be part of it - especially for people like me who have no talent whatsoever for performing!

"An added bonus is that I’ve made many lovely new friends too.”

If you are a cheerful and friendly person who loves theatre and would like to join the team please email karen@lowestoftplayers.co.uk