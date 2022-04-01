Volunteers sought for popular coastal theatre
- Credit: Stephen Wilson
Volunteers are being sought to help at a popular theatre.
People aged 18 and over are being sought to help at The Players Theatre in Lowestoft - which is owned by The Lowestoft Players.
With volunteers sought for the busy box office, bar and to assist with front of house duties, the theatre on Battery Green Road is a registered charity run entirely by volunteers.
No previous experience is necessary for any of the three roles as full training will be given.
Sally Jermyn, Front of House volunteer, said: “Volunteering at the Players Theatre is really good fun.
"The Theatre has such a wonderful atmosphere and it’s great to be part of it - especially for people like me who have no talent whatsoever for performing!
"An added bonus is that I’ve made many lovely new friends too.”
Most Read
- 1 Enquiries flood in for new beach huts on Lowestoft seafront
- 2 Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash
- 3 Fallen tree blocks road in Oulton
- 4 Charity shop to close after 30 years in town centre
- 5 Aldi to create 62 more jobs across Suffolk
- 6 Two bikes stolen after block of garages is targeted
- 7 Adventure Island vandalised in town following break-in
- 8 See inside this six-bedroom home with sea views on the market for £700k
- 9 Signs installed at new store ahead of opening on £9.3m retail park
- 10 Indian restaurants with 5-star hygiene ratings in Lowestoft
If you are a cheerful and friendly person who loves theatre and would like to join the team please email karen@lowestoftplayers.co.uk