7 times Lowestoft has featured on TV

A number of celebrities have visited Lowestoft as part of TV programmes over the years - Credit: PA

When it comes to watching your favourite programmes, you might not think Lowestoft would be a popular choice among TV directors.

But the UK's most easterly point has appeared in its fair share over the years.

From a programme for petrolheads to a wartime sitcom, here are seven times Lowestoft featured on TV.

1. Top Gear

Jeremy Clarkson visited Lowestoft in 2011 - Credit: PA

In 2011, former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson raced against the sun in a Jaguar XJ to get to Lowestoft from Land's End before sunrise.

The now Who Wants to Be a Millionaire star said his goal was to "beat God" as he sped across the west to the east of the UK.

He won the challenge with five minutes to spare.

2. Nick Knowles Big House Clearout

Nick Knowles enjoyed a meal at The Bell in Carlton Colville after filming in the area. - Credit: The Bell

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles filmed an episode of his Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout programme in Lowestoft during its debut series in 2021.

While in the town, Knowles helped a family of four who had become "overwhelmed by a mountain of mess".

He was spotted enjoying a meal at The Bell in Carlton Colville during his time filming in the area.

3. Rock School

In 2005, Kiss legend Gene Simmons travelled to Lowestoft to begin the second series of Rock School which was a programme aimed at transforming a class of schoolchildren into a rock band.

The programme, which was filmed at Kirkley High School (now East Point Academy), saw the group of students launch the band No Coment and open for Judas Priest, Rob Zombie and Anthrax in Long Beach, California.

The series led to the rise to fame for the late Lil' Chris.

4. Come Dine With Me

The popular Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me aired an episode in Lowestoft in January 2017.

Host Julia's menu was inspired by her native Dominica as five strangers took it in turns to host the perfect dinner party for a chance to win a £1,000 cash prize.

5. Homes Under The Hammer

Homes Under The Hammer being filmed in Lowestoft - Credit: Kyle Hudson-Harvey

In November 2021, Homes Under The Hammer was spotted being filmed in Lowestoft.

Neighbours watched on as presenter Tommy Walsh was seen filming the BBC One programme in the town's Salisbury Road.

6. Dad's Army

The RNLI Lifeboat shop in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Archant

Despite Dad's Army being set in the fictional town of Walmington-on-Sea, a part of the sitcom was filmed in the town.

With much of the programme taking place close by in Norfolk, Lowestoft's Lifeboat Shed was also shown in one scene during the beloved series.

7. Derek Acorah's Ghost Towns

Claremont Pier, Lowestoft - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Paranormal reality TV series Derek Acorah's Ghost Towns visited the Claremont Pier and The Crown Hotel during a 2006 episode.

Host Acorah detected the practice of witchcraft and child sacrifice in years gone by and channelled an evil spirit.

In the programme, a ritual cleansing was performed to calm the atmosphere.