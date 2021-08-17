News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Further affordable homes now available in district

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:50 PM August 17, 2021   
East Suffolk Council has recently completed the purchase of the 10 new homes in Nursery Close, Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council has recently completed the purchase of the 10 new homes in Nursery Close, Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Further affordable homes are now available to rent in East Suffolk after a council purchased 10 new properties in north Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council has recently completed the purchase of the 10 new homes in Nursery Close, Lowestoft from local company Badger Building Ltd.

The homes, which comprise six one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom houses, are now being allocated to tenants on the council’s housing register.

Richard Kerry, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “The acquisition of these properties clearly demonstrates the council’s commitment to increasing the number of high-quality affordable and sustainable homes within our housing stock in order to address growing housing demand within the district.”

These latest homes are part of the council’s comprehensive programme to deliver vital new housing in East Suffolk for the benefit of local communities and locations which desperately need new, affordable and high-quality housing options.

You may also want to watch:

East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police have named the man who died in a two vehicle crash on the A12 as Reece Leslie Mantripp

Suffolk Live

Man with 'heart of gold' named after fatal A12 Blythburgh crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence was spotted at an address on Edgerton Road in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live

Multiple police cars at Lowestoft address

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
club

Brand new club venue set to open on Lowestoft's Claremont Pier

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon