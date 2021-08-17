Further affordable homes now available in district

Published: 1:50 PM August 17, 2021

East Suffolk Council has recently completed the purchase of the 10 new homes in Nursery Close, Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Further affordable homes are now available to rent in East Suffolk after a council purchased 10 new properties in north Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council has recently completed the purchase of the 10 new homes in Nursery Close, Lowestoft from local company Badger Building Ltd.

The homes, which comprise six one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom houses, are now being allocated to tenants on the council’s housing register.

Richard Kerry, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “The acquisition of these properties clearly demonstrates the council’s commitment to increasing the number of high-quality affordable and sustainable homes within our housing stock in order to address growing housing demand within the district.”

These latest homes are part of the council’s comprehensive programme to deliver vital new housing in East Suffolk for the benefit of local communities and locations which desperately need new, affordable and high-quality housing options.