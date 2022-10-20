News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Youngsters from scouting family explore animal reserve

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:53 AM October 20, 2022
100 Beavers, Scouts and Cubs at Africa Alive

100 Beavers, Scouts and Cubs at Africa Alive. - Credit: Lowestoft Scouts

More than 100 young people from scout troops in a coastal town enjoyed an educational trip to a local wildlife park.

Last weekend over 100 Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from the Lowestoft district took a trip to Africa Alive Zoological Reserve at Kessingland.

Beavers, Scouts and Cubs at Africa Alive.

Beavers, Scouts and Cubs at Africa Alive. - Credit: Lowestoft Scouts

The young people watched demonstrations and enjoyed their time talking about the animals with the keepers.

They explored the park to get a close-up look at the animals during a fun filled day, enjoying a picnic and ice cream at lunch time.

Beavers, Scouts and Cubs at Africa Alive.

Beavers, Scouts and Cubs at Africa Alive. - Credit: Lowestoft Scouts

Assistant district commissioner for Scouts Harry Emmerson said: “It was great to see such a fabulous turn out from the young people.

"Their energy and excitement as they interacted with the animals was infectious."

Beavers, Scouts and Cubs at Africa Alive

Beavers, Scouts and Cubs at Africa Alive. - Credit: Lowestoft Scouts

Organiser Hazel Densham, assistant district commissioner for Cubs, added: “Watching the young people learn and enquire about the animals was great, they clearly had a fantastic day and it’s wonderful to be able to offer these kinds of events for the young people of Lowestoft again.”

