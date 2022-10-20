Youngsters from scouting family explore animal reserve

More than 100 young people from scout troops in a coastal town enjoyed an educational trip to a local wildlife park.

Last weekend over 100 Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from the Lowestoft district took a trip to Africa Alive Zoological Reserve at Kessingland.

Beavers, Scouts and Cubs at Africa Alive. - Credit: Lowestoft Scouts

The young people watched demonstrations and enjoyed their time talking about the animals with the keepers.

They explored the park to get a close-up look at the animals during a fun filled day, enjoying a picnic and ice cream at lunch time.

Assistant district commissioner for Scouts Harry Emmerson said: “It was great to see such a fabulous turn out from the young people.

"Their energy and excitement as they interacted with the animals was infectious."

Organiser Hazel Densham, assistant district commissioner for Cubs, added: “Watching the young people learn and enquire about the animals was great, they clearly had a fantastic day and it’s wonderful to be able to offer these kinds of events for the young people of Lowestoft again.”