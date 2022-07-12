Awards presented at scout group's 85th anniversary celebrations

Memories were rekindled and awards were presented as a scout group celebrated its 85th anniversary in style at its refurbished headquarters.

Past and present Cubs, Scouts and leaders of the 14th Lowestoft Scout Group gathered as an open house event was held in the town.

The 14th Lowestoft Scout Group - Credit: Mick Howes

With former members invited to share their memories and tales from yester-year, a special event took centre stage at The Den headquarters in Lowestoft High Street on Sunday, July 10 to mark the anniversary.

Phillip Cocks had started the group with just eight boys on April 7, 1937, and it has been a mainstay of scouting in the town over the past 85 years.

Present at the anniversary event was the group's oldest surviving member, John Robinson, who was in the troop from 1939 to 1944, and was made guest of honour for the occasion.

John Robinson and Group Scout Leader Julian Grant cut a ceremonial cake at the 14th Lowestoft Scout Group's 85th anniversary celebrations. - Credit: Mick Howes

Together with Group Scout Leader Julian Grant, the pair cut a special cake to celebrate the special milestone.

With albums of photos on display from every decade, the group's museum was also open as 30 of Skipper Phil Cocks’ Logbooks from 1937 to 1980 were showcased - as pictures and cuttings highlighted in detail all the activities that the scouts would do each week.

Today, the thriving group has 90 young members and a dedicated leader team - many of whom were once young members themselves.

Pleased with how the event had gone, assistant scout leader Richard Brabben said: “We have had an excellent turnout with a lot of interest shown in the refurbishment of the Den which included new doors, windows and the roof.

"We were pleased to welcome District Commissioner Mel Buck who as well as presenting long service awards and Wood Bead certificates to leaders, helpers and members of the Scout Active Support, also had a special award for Outstanding Service for Scouting for leader Paul White.”