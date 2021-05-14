Have your say on plans for 150 homes at former hospital site

Published: 8:00 AM May 14, 2021

A blueprint has been unveiled for where 150 new homes could be built in Lowestoft.

People are being urged to have their say as a "residential development brief" document is launched for a housing development site in Oulton.

A "residential development brief" document has been launched for a housing development site in Oulton. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A six-week public consultation started this week in relation to a draft planning document for land north of Union Lane in Oulton, which is allocated for about 150 homes in the East Suffolk Waveney Local Plan that was adopted in 2019.

With residential development briefs being prepared for a number of sites allocated in the East Suffolk Local Plans, views are being sought on the draft planning document which, when adopted, will provide guidance for future planning applications for the housing development site in Oulton.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member, David Ritchie. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “This is the first residential development brief we have produced and more are expected over the coming year for selected residential sites across the district.

"The residential development brief will provide a framework for development on this site and will be used when making decisions on planning applications.”

The centre of the southern border of site, looking north. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Prepared by East Suffolk Council in collaboration with the landowner, Suffolk County Council and Oulton Parish Council, the draft residential development brief for land north of Union Lane, Oulton states: "The site lies on the edge of Oulton, with agricultural fields to the north and west.

"A number or derelict buildings are located within the western extent of the site.

"The site was formerly used as a workhouse and Lothingland Hospital, with an associated burial site located in the north west corner."

Highlighting the considerations that any development on the site will need to respond to, the documents outline East Suffolk Council’s aims for each site.

The residential development briefs will be adopted as Supplementary Planning Documents and will be a material consideration in determining future planning applications for each site.

With the six week consultation running until Monday, June 21, all views and comments received will be taken into account when preparing the final residential development brief which will be adopted as a Supplementary Planning Document later this year.

You can view the draft residential development brief and submit your comments at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/planning-policy-consultations

Alternatively, email your comments to planningpolicy@eastsuffolk.gov.uk