Lowestoft Journal > News

Last chance to have your say on plans for 150 new Lowestoft homes

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:15 AM June 21, 2021    Updated: 10:26 AM June 21, 2021
An aerial view of land north of Union Lane, Oulton.

An aerial view of land north of Union Lane, Oulton. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

People are being urged to have their say on a blueprint for where 150 new homes could be built in Lowestoft.

A six-week public consultation is due to end today (June 21) on a "residential development brief" document for a housing development site in Oulton, Lowestoft.

The consultation began in May in relation to a draft planning document for land north of Union Lane in Oulton, which is allocated for about 150 homes in the East Suffolk Waveney Local Plan that was adopted in 2019.

A "residential development brief" document has been launched for a housing development site in Oulton.

A "residential development brief" document has been launched for a housing development site in Oulton. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

With views sought on the draft planning document which, when adopted, will provide guidance for future planning applications for the housing development site in Oulton, there is still time to have your say.

Prepared by East Suffolk Council in collaboration with the landowner, Suffolk County Council and Oulton Parish Council, the draft residential development brief states: "The site was formerly used as a workhouse and Lothingland Hospital, with an associated burial site located in the north west corner."

Visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/planning-policy-consultations or email your comments to planningpolicy@eastsuffolk.gov.uk 


