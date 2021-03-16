News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
16-year-old girl becomes face of fashion brand

Jasper King

Published: 4:12 PM March 16, 2021   
ashten rose burgess face of ratchet 2021

Ashten Rose Burgess is the face of Ratchet clothing company for 2021. - Credit: vault57

A 16-year-old girl from Suffolk is to become the face of a major UK fashion brand.

Ashten Rose Burgess, who lives in Lowestoft, has become the face of Ratchet clothing company for 2021.

Ashten entered a competition where she ordered a "Face of Ratchet mystery box" online.

ashten modelling ratchet

Ashten will not model for the clothing brand. - Credit: vault57

Thousands entered and she was one of only seven winners who received an extra “face of ratchet winner” top in the package and won the competition.

Ratchet clothing company was founded in 2012 by Dhillan Bhardwaj and provides a range of tie-dye clothing which has become popular among celebrities such as Rihanna and Madonna.

Being the face of Ratchet means Ashten will model and promote the clothing brand in a number of high profile modelling shoots throughout the year. 

Ashten also currently works as a dancer, singer, actress and model.

She is currently undergoing training with Stagebox London Elite Team and is also an ambassador for Xcite Dance Designs, a bespoke dancewear company.

