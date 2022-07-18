Entertainment aplenty as 1940s themed event showcased in town

A 1940s themed weekend of free entertainment has been hailed as a "massive success".

Hundreds of people turned back time and enjoyed some retro vibes as a 1940s themed weekend hit south Lowestoft.

The 1940s themed weekend. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

Taking centre stage in Kirkley, the Seagull Theatre worked in conjunction with East Suffolk Council and Heritage England to host a series of events in the London Road, Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone.

Aimed at boosting footfall and increasing engagement, over the course of the weekend event on July 16/17 exciting performances and activities were held in the London Road South area as part of the Heritage Action Zones initiative.

With the being the first weekend to be held as part of a series of themed weekends that will run across the Heritage Action Zones in Lowestoft, organisers said "the project started with a bang."

With businesses reporting the London Road South area "saw a major increase in visitor numbers" across both Saturday and Sunday, Des Reynolds, director of the Seagull Theatre who organised the event said: “We were commissioned by East Suffolk Council to organise events which brought people back into London Road South, so we are really pleased that this weekend has achieved that aim.

"Our conversations with local businesses suggest that they have all benefited from the event bringing people to the town which is great.

"We have also had so much positive feedback from people who have enjoyed the event that it really bodes well for our Victorian event in the High Street in September.”

With the swing trio 'Out of Nowhere' setting the mood on Saturday with a "thumping acoustic set" in the middle of the street, it attracted passers by as the weekend started in style.

The superb Hollie Jade attracted big crowds outside the Kirkley Centre, with a similar pattern continuing all weekend with performances from The Waveney Singers and Sally Blouet registering fine turnouts.

Mr Reynolds said: "Businesses up and down the London Road South area were reporting increased sales and many people were attracted over from the seafront by the events in Claremont Road where a thriving craft fair saw brisk business.

"The 40’s dancing exhibition from Graham Welton, local group Decodance and several local enthusiasts, also brought in big crowds.

"The well known local singing duo, The Vibettes, brought the whole event to a close with a stunning set of 1940s hits which wowed the crowds."