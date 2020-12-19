Over 200 trees planted in town as part of National Tree Week

Published: 3:27 PM December 19, 2020

The scout team have been busy planting the trees. - Credit: Bob Mole

Over 200 trees have been planted in a town as part of National Tree Week and the Plant for Britain Campaign.

The 1st Southwold and Reydon Scouts teamed up with the Southwold Railway Trust to plant new trees and bushes on their site in Blyth Road.

Over 200 were planted of a variety of species as part of National Tree Week and the Plant for Britain campaign.

The trees were supplied by the Woodland Trust and the operation was supervised by Maureen Ridgeway, SRT Trustee for landscaping.

A spokesman for the SRT said, “They all worked very hard in the cold and wet, it will make a huge impact on this visitor attraction and at the same time helping to improve our environment.”

Information about the Scouts and the railway can be found on their websites here.