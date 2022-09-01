'Amazing': Historic Scores Race celebrates 25th anniversary in style

It is one of the most unique road races in the country.

And a record number of finishers completed the hugely popular Lowestoft Scores Race on Sunday, August 28, as the event's 25th anniversary was celebrated in style.

Action from the Lowestoft Scores Race 25th anniversary event. - Credit: Mick Howes

Organised by Waveney Valley Athletics Club, Britain's most easterly hill race saw runners taking in the historic scores in Lowestoft once more.

With the race starting and finishing in the upper high street, this "demanding race" comprises of 13 stepped and sloped scores over a course of about 4.75 miles and 401 steps for the senior race and around 1.4 miles and 254 steps for the junior race.

Start of the Lowestoft Scores junior race. - Credit: Mick Howes

Watched by a supportive crowd of spectators, organisers were thrilled with the turnout.

Race Director Tim Earl said: “What an amazing Scores Race and congratulations to everyone who took part.

The Lowestoft Scores Race 25th anniversary event. - Credit: Mick Howes

"This is the 25th anniversary of the race and we had 360 runners in the senior race which is a record number for the Scores Race.

"In the junior race, which started five minutes after the seniors, there were 33 finishers who completed a shorter but still challenging section of the main race course.”

Race winner Lee Cook from the City of Norwich Athletics Club. - Credit: Mick Howes

The race winner was Lee Cook from the City of Norwich Athletics Club, with the first female runner home being Daisy Glover.

The first female runner home was Daisy Glover. - Credit: Mick Howes

The junior race was won by Josh Smith of Waveney Valley AC.

Action from the Lowestoft Scores Race 25th anniversary event. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Earl said: “The weather was fine and dry although maybe a bit hot for the runners, but they should have had a nice breeze on the seawall section of the course which I am sure they would have enjoyed.

"A misunderstanding on the course meant that the first male runner to cross the finish line was disqualified as he didn’t complete the full distance, missing out the ‘Arnolds Bequest‘ section of the course.

Preparing for the Lowestoft Scores Race 2022. - Credit: Mick Howes

“I would like to thank the 80 to 100 marshals and helpers, St John Ambulance and everyone who has helped to make the race possible.

"Huge thanks also go to our sponsors Lowestoft Town Council, Birds Eye, Molecular-UK and to Graphics Solutions, ASDA and Sole Bay Waste for kind support.”

The Lowestoft Scores 2022 25th anniversary race. - Credit: Mick Howes

All finishers received a high quality bespoke 25th anniversary medal as well as a Scores Race technical t-shirt, with the presentations held after the race in Christ Church Hall.