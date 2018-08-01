Church car park drink-driver banned for 36 months

Published: 4:42 PM August 1, 2018 Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020

A drink-driver from the Lowestoft area was found at the wheel of his car four times the legal limit in a church's car park, a court heard.

Christopher Overton was found by police in the car park of St Peters Church in Carlton Colville at 12.30pm on July 18.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court heard Overton, 45, of Gisleham Road, gave a breath test reading of 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard he had driven to the car park after an argument with his estranged wife so he could find some peace and contemplate.

Lucy Brakewell, mitigating, said Overton was an offshore chef and was ashamed by what he had done and knew it was a foolish mistake.

Overton, who had no previous convictions, was banned from driving for 36 months and ordered by magistrates to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.