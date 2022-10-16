Major £4.7m scheme 'progressing well' as pipelines are relocated

Works are continuing to "progress well" as part of a major £4.7m scheme to move a sewer pipe that is at risk from an eroding coastline.

As the Lowestoft pipeline relocation scheme has been taking place for the past nine months, Anglian Water is "responding to the climate change challenge" as it invests £4.7m "to protect our vital infrastructure" from a rapidly eroding coastline.

The Lowestoft pipeline relocation scheme is continuing. - Credit: Mick Howes

With three new sewer pipes installed and relocated "further inland", work has been taking place as the existing pipelines that run through Gunton Warren Nature Reserve are at risk.

With the scheme in north Lowestoft having started in January, the popular north beach car park remains closed with construction expected to take 10 to 12 months.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "The scheme is progressing well with some further developments including the creation of an accessible pathway from the Links Road car park to the seafront - significantly benefitting the community by improving access particularly for wheelchair users."

With this carried out "in collaboration with Lowestoft Town Council", the spokesman added: "While things are progressing well, due to the complexity of the work and unforeseen issues when excavating below ground, there have been some delays to the completion of the scheme, overall.

"We now expect the work to be completed and the site demobilised by the end of this year with the Links Road car park also reopening at this point.

"Our customers and the environment always remain front of mind when completing work such as this."

Anglian Water said this has seen collaborative work with the council and stakeholders "to develop solutions" aimed at minimising the impact of the works on the community and making improvements.

The spokesman added: "We have also been working closely with ecologists, arboricultulairists and the Suffolk Wildlife Trust to ensure that this work has minimal impact on the local environment and ecology, and have programmed for trees to be planted at the site in November this year, when the appropriate whips are available.

"The main driver of the scheme has been to protect vital assets from the effects of coastal erosion due to the impacts of climate change.

"The completion of this scheme will ensure that people can continue to use their toilets and washing machines for years to come."