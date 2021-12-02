'Wonderful': Stunning portrait of 'A Lowestoft Man' delights all

A Lowestoft Man is unveiled at Ness Point in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A stunning portrait that looks out to sea has been unveiled close to Britain's most easterly point.

Providing a fitting tribute to those who work at sea, the recently-installed artwork has captured lots of attention.

'A Lowestoft Man', by award-winning Suffolk photographer Gillian Allard, has been unveiled after months of hard work.

For having captured a portrait photo of Malcolm Wright - a Lowestoft man, born and bred - at a bus stop in Pakefield in March 2020, an artwork installation of the former sea worker has now been showcased on a concrete surface at Ness Point.

And "delighted" with the finished display, which showcases the portrait of Mr Wright "bonded to the surface" of an Anglian Water structure outdoors.

Having experimented with the idea of the process of bonding images on concrete surfaces for exterior display during lockdown, Gillian approached the Arts Council last year and was "very fortunate" to receive a Develop Your Creative Practice Grant that allowed her to explore the technique in exterior locations.

With support from Epson, the portrait of Malcolm was the focus of the experiments - and after months of developing the process, 'A Lowestoft Man' artwork installation was unveiled last month.

Gillian Allard said: "I am so pleased that the work has been well received.

"A big thank you to East Suffolk Council for helping locate what I think it the perfect spot for Malcolm's gaze and to Anglian Water for allowing me to bond the image to their structure - they have both been wonderful.

"As soon as I saw it at Ness Point I knew the surface was perfect for what I wanted to do as the installation was also facing out to sea.

"It is the very first time I had done this.

"My son Stan helped me with the installation and weatherproofing as the whole process took about 10 hours.

"I am so pleased it has resonated with local people and Malcolm is delighted with it."

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "East Suffolk Council is pleased to have been able to support Gillian with the installation of her latest artwork, A Lowestoft Man, at Ness Point by working with Lowestoft Place Board partner, Anglian Water.

"It is wonderful to be able to add this to Lowestoft’s ever growing public art collection."