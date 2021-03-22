Road to be closed as crucial flood defence works continue
- Credit: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
Motorists could face delays as major flood defence work continues in a coastal town.
With preparation for the construction of tidal flood walls in Lowestoft continuing at the main site compound and base on Commercial Road in the town, overnight works will see a busy road nearby temporarily closed this week.
The A47 Waveney Road in Lowestoft will be closed for four evenings from 9pm on Tuesday, March 23 to 5am the following morning, as work continues until Saturday, March 27.
With Highways England carrying out repair works, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.
It states: "A47 Waveney Road between Station Square and Suffolk Road" will be closed "for maintenance works."
The crucial flood defence work is continuing to protect 1,500 homes and 800 businesses in the town - with solid flood walls to be built around the north harbour, north of the Hamilton Road dock basin and south of Hamilton Road.
You may also want to watch:
Construction of the flood walls, which is set to begin in the spring, is expected to be complete by summer 2022.
Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.
Most Read
- 1 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
- 2 31-year-old missing woman found by police
- 3 Schoolgirl 'left shaken' after man approached her in Lowestoft park
- 4 Jack restores bike in tribute to friend Harley, and to raise mental health awareness
- 5 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
- 6 Three men wanted after meat and alcohol stolen from shops
- 7 Cigarettes stolen in overnight break-ins at north Suffolk Co-op stores
- 8 Delays warning as 48-tonne boat is transported through region
- 9 Equipment stolen in equestrian theft
- 10 'Marquee for every pub' and extra £6m to make seaside safe