Road to be closed as crucial flood defence works continue

Motorists could face delays as major flood defence work continues in a coastal town.

With preparation for the construction of tidal flood walls in Lowestoft continuing at the main site compound and base on Commercial Road in the town, overnight works will see a busy road nearby temporarily closed this week.

The A47 Waveney Road in Lowestoft will be closed for four evenings from 9pm on Tuesday, March 23 to 5am the following morning, as work continues until Saturday, March 27.

With Highways England carrying out repair works, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states: "A47 Waveney Road between Station Square and Suffolk Road" will be closed "for maintenance works."

The crucial flood defence work is continuing to protect 1,500 homes and 800 businesses in the town - with solid flood walls to be built around the north harbour, north of the Hamilton Road dock basin and south of Hamilton Road.

Construction of the flood walls, which is set to begin in the spring, is expected to be complete by summer 2022.

