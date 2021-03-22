News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Road to be closed as crucial flood defence works continue

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:20 PM March 22, 2021   
Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Sq

The proposed brickwork cladding and flood defence wall on Waveney Road in Lowestoft. The A47 Waveney Road will be closed overnight for works this week. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Credit: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Motorists could face delays as major flood defence work continues in a coastal town.

With preparation for the construction of tidal flood walls in Lowestoft continuing at the main site compound and base on Commercial Road in the town, overnight works will see a busy road nearby temporarily closed this week.

The A47 Waveney Road in Lowestoft will be closed for four evenings from 9pm on Tuesday, March 23 to 5am the following morning, as work continues until Saturday, March 27.

With Highways England carrying out repair works, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states: "A47 Waveney Road between Station Square and Suffolk Road" will be closed "for maintenance works."

The crucial flood defence work is continuing to protect 1,500 homes and 800 businesses in the town - with solid flood walls to be built around the north harbour, north of the Hamilton Road dock basin and south of Hamilton Road.

You may also want to watch:

Construction of the flood walls, which is set to begin in the spring, is expected to be complete by summer 2022.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.



