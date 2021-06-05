News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Coastal town's popular 10k to return later this year

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:57 AM June 5, 2021   
Adnams 10k Run November 2019

Adnams 10k Run in November 2019. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Runners will take to the streets of Southwold once again later this year with the return of an ever-popular 10k.

The Adnams 10k run will return on Sunday, November 28 after coronavirus forced last year's event to go virtual.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We're delighted to announce the date of the Adnams 2021 10k run.

The Adnams 10K run in Southwold. The start of the run along Southwold Harbour.

The Adnams 10K run in Southwold. The start of the run along Southwold Harbour. - Credit: James Bass

"Pop Sunday, November 28 in your diary and get those trainers out, as we hope to be welcoming you back to pound the streets of Southwold.

"While our virtual events were a huge success in 2020, there's nothing like getting soggy feet along the Harbour, or being encouraged up that final hill.

"For those who prefer a different challenge, we'll still be holding our virtual 5k, 10k and Suffolk Pub Tour alongside our usual 10k run.

Hundreds of runners took part in the Adnams 10K in Southwold on Sunday 22nd November.

Hundreds of runners take part in the Adnams 10K in Southwold. - Credit: Archant

"The virtual events are non-competitive and open to all those who wish to walk, run, cycle or even swim."

Registration for the events will open "later than usual" later this year.

Action from the Southwold 10k - a race that is traditionally very hard to get a place for.

Action from the Southwold 10k - a race that is traditionally very hard to get a place for. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Places for running events are often in high demand in East Anglia. Picture: Archant

Places for the Adnams 10k are often in high demand. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The Adnams Southwold 10K run

The Adnams Southwold 10K run - Credit: Nick Butcher


