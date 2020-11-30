Manager's tears of happiness at hotel accolade

Published: 3:52 PM November 30, 2020

The manager of a coastal hotel admitted bursting into tears after achieving a sought-after industry award.

Liliane Aubourg was delighted after 35-room The Swan Hotel in Southwold became one of just 76 across the country to be awarded four red starts by AA inspectors. Hotels are graded from one star to five — with four denoting a hotel with professional standards from uniformed staff, well-appointed public areas, and a restaurant open to residents and non-residents.

“You always hope and wish for this award but only a select few hotels in England receive it. This genuinely meant the world to us all — I burst into tears of happiness when I first heard,” she said.

The Swan is Southwold pubs and brewing group Adnams’ flagship hotel and underwent an extensive facelift in 2017.

It lies close to Adnams’ brewing and distilling centre, and guests can enjoy its beer on tap in the hotel, along with its range of spirits. They can also enjoy a brewery or distillery tour, or even make their own gin during their stay.

Properties director Nick Attfield said the AA awards were “probably the best known, most respected and widely recognised measures of hotel standards across the UK”.

“I am so delighted and proud that our extraordinarily amazing team at The Swan have consistently exceeded the standards and expectations of the anonymous AA Inspectors’ visits to achieve this award, highlighting the very best of the best,” he said.

He added: “2020 has been one of the most difficult years ever for our industry, so this recognition comes at a perfect time to help us celebrate the great job our waiters, cocktail shakers, coffee makers, housekeepers, butlers, receptionists, decorators, gardeners, florists, receptionists, chefs, washer-uppers and managers continue do so well each and every day.”

The hotel has played host to a number of high-profile guests.

In a TV commercial for VisitBritain ‘Escape the Everyday’ Autumn campaign, celebrity French maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix reserves high praise for the service at the hotel.

“Suffolk is such a treat, especially for foodies/gourmands like me. Southwold is so perfectly British. Fish and chips, ice-creams on the pier, the chance to get out on the water to catch your dinner and watch the world go by. Magnifique,” he says.

“And in such beautiful surrounds. You must visit the Adnams Brewery – there’s a distillery, tours and the chance to make your own gin even. And for the best service head to The Swan.”