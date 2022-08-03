Ahoy me hearties! All smiles as popular playpark reopens

Fun for all as Adventure Island Playpark in Lowestoft has reopened. - Credit: Mick Howes

New owners are looking forward to a bright future after a popular playpark opened its doors once more.

Swashbuckling fun and play is on offer once more as Adventure Island Playpark has reopened after almost five months.

The popular indoor soft play facility in Lowestoft for children aged up to 12 also features Raw Soccer and Raw Fitness at its site on Pinbush Road.

The venues on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate had closed on March 11 after the Sentinel Leisure Trust-operated facilities ceased trading after a "substantial period" of difficulties.

But now, under new management, the facilities are back open again with some new additions to the pirate-themed children's soft play equipment.

Offering children’s birthday parties, themed events and even exclusive private hire, the new Raw Soccer Summer Series will launch this month on the football pitch - for aspiring U11 and U12 teams in youth leagues.

As well as introducing football leagues once more, there will also be after school clubs, community play sessions and various parties - including zorbing - that offers something for everyone.

Owners Andy Reynolds and Chris Smith are looking forward to running a "family run facility" for the community.

Mr Reynolds: "Its an independent business that has been renowned as a family run centre at its peak.

"So, now returning to that, it will be a family run facility again - and we are opening it up to the community.

"It has been a great indoor play area, and we've added a few new bits including some punch bags and swinging play equipment.

"There has been a major clean from top to bottom throughout the centre while we've repaired some damage and replaced things that generally needed a bit of TLC."

On March 27/28 vandals broke into the centre and caused extensive damage.

With paint sprayed onto the walls, fire extinguishers were thrown around and damaged while ice cream, squash and rubbish was thrown everywhere as netting in the playpark was badly damaged.

Mr Reynolds said: "It was mindless vandalism - stuff that we had to clean up and repair.

"But we have cleaned the place from top to bottom now and we're really pleased with it.

"All the hours put in repairing and cleaning, to finally have opened this community facility seven days a week once more is worth it all.

"Hopefully people will now come down and support a great venue."

Visit its website for details.