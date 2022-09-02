Africa Alive mourns 'devastating' death of 'much-loved' lion, Zero

Africa Alive's Zero the lion has passed away - Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia

Africa Alive's much-loved lion, Zero, has died.

Keepers at the reserve, which is based in Kessingland, have said they are devastated by the loss of 19-year-old male lion Zero, who passed away on Thursday, September 1.

Zero, who was "king of the pride at Africa Alive", was being closely monitored by his keepers due to his age and over the past weeks his health had begun to deteriorate.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia's veterinary team discovered that Zero was suffering from heart disease, kidney failure and multiple liver tumours, leaving keepers and vets in agreement that the kindest option was to put him to sleep.

Zero lived to 19 years old at the Kessingland reserve - Credit: Alfie Bowen

Graeme Williamson, head of living collections at Africa Alive Zoological Reserve, said: “Zero was a much-loved animal at the park among all the keepers, staff and guests and his death is devastating news for us all.

"He has become a big personality and firm favourite at the park since he first arrived in 2005 and he will be greatly missed.

“We have an ageing pride of lions here at Africa Alive Zoological Reserve and our team of keepers put so much love and care into caring for these magnificent animals every day.”

In the wild, the life expectancy of an African lion is around ten to 15 years, with the species being classed as ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation Red List.

Zero was born in January 2004 at Woburn Safari Park and transferred to Africa Alive Zoological Reserve in May 2005 where he was joined by lioness Mo from West Midland Safari Park.

The pair started their own pride and were the parents of two litters of cubs born in 2006 and 2009.

Africa Alive added: "Zero will be sorely missed by all staff, members, and visitors alike".