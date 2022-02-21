Zoo looking to relocate lions after Storm Eunice damage

Africa Alive! remains closed to the public as work continues to repair the zoo's big cat enclosure. - Credit: Amy Temperton Photography/Canva

Africa Alive! remains closed to the public as work continues to repair the zoo's big cat enclosure following damage from Storm Eunice.

A tree was brought down by winds which reached up 75mph and ripped through fencing at the zoo's lion enclosure on Friday, February 18.

The predators had been moved to a different enclosure prior to the severe gusts, but Africa Alive! has been closed so keepers could repair the damage.

Africa Alive! remains closed while the damage is being repaired. - Credit: Supplied

A spokesperson said: "We do apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and would like to thank you for your support and patience.

"The lions are safe but we are now looking at potentially relocating the pride to another zoo in the interim whilst their enclosure is fixed and sadly we are unable to open until this has been completed.

Prior to Storm Eunice, the lions had been moved elsewhere to keep safe. - Credit: Amy Temperton Photography

"Thank you for your understanding, stay safe and we look forward to seeing all very soon.

"Your original booking can additionally also be used at Africa Alive at any time over the next six months (for single use only)."