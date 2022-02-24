Africa Alive! lioness Sarabi dies aged 16 after months of ill health

Sarabi had lived at Africa Alive! her whole life. - Credit: Amy Temperton Photography

A much-loved lioness, who spent her whole life at a Suffolk zoo, has died at the age of 16.

Sarabi, who lived at Africa Alive!, was put to sleep on Wednesday (February 23) following several months of ill health.

The lioness had been a firm favourite with both staff and guests for many years and participated in the majority of Meet the Lions experiences.

Sarabi had become unwell several months ago, with keepers noticing the presence of blood in her urine.

Sarabi had been a firm favourite with both staff and guests for many years. - Credit: Amy Temperton Photography

After several courses of antibiotics, the symptoms persisted and Sarabi underwent a full general anaesthetic at the beginning of February 2022.

From the ultrasound the vet discovered a large, calcified mass, not too dissimilar to a bladder stone, and the presence of malignant transitional cells, which could be an indication of cancer.

Sarabi was further prescribed a course of antibiotics to treat any secondary infection but after several weeks the problems were still present.

Sarabi had become unwell several months ago, with keepers noticing the presence of blood in her urine. - Credit: Amy Temperton Photography

Graeme Williamson, head of living collections at Africa Alive!, said: “Given Sarabi’s age and her health condition, the Animal Management team at Africa Alive!, with support from the vet, all agreed that the kindest and most compassionate thing to do, was to sadly put her to sleep.”

The Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) confirmed it will relocate five lions from Africa Alive! to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo over the next few days to allow for fencing around the lion enclosure to be replaced after storm damage.

Africa Alive! remains closed while the damage is being repaired. - Credit: Supplied

Male lions Zero, Tor and Jabu and lionesses Mo and Kaya will stay in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, until May while work on the lion enclosure takes place.

Africa Alive!, which has been closed to visitors since February 18, hopes to reopen this weekend after a successful relocation of the lions has been completed.