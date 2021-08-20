News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:19 PM August 20, 2021   
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone was having a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and Anglia One, from the EAAA, were called out at 5.47am on Thursday, August 19 after a man in his 50s suffered a cardiac arrest.

With the helicopter landed close to the scene as emergency crews rushed to the man’s aid, a spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist the EEAST team with a man in his fifties who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Doctor Mark Clayton and HEMS paramedic Nigel Strange provided enhanced critical care at the scene before accompanying the patient, by the EEAST road ambulance, to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

East of England Ambulance Service
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
East Anglian Air Ambulance
Lowestoft News

